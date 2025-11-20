Canvas is cool! - page 91

New comment
 
Ihor Herasko #:

You don't have to. In Canvas's destructor, it's automatically handled:

Thanks!

 

When you make panels and other dashboards on canvas, you need to provide for different monitors. For example, 4k.

I do it this way, I measure the font size and step from that. But changing the scale 100-200-300-400% sometimes I face the fact that not all elements are scaled perfectly.

But maybe there is some mega universal way to automatically scale canvas on different monitors, which would take into account all elements of the dashboard (standard input window (not canvas), graphics, text)?

 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov font size and step from that. But changing the scale 100-200-300-300-400% sometimes I face the fact that not all elements are scaled perfectly.

But maybe there is some mega universal way to automatically scale canvas on different monitors, which would take into account all elements of the dashboard (standard input window (not canvas), graphics, text)?

You should use TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI
 
Nikolai Semko #:
You should use TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI

Thanks for the tip.

It would be useful to have an example on mt4/5. Is there somewhere or can you write)? It's important to combine both canvas and any other regular object in one place / panel.

 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

Thanks for the tip.

It would be useful to have an example on mt4/5. Is there one somewhere or can you post)? The important thing here is to combine both canvas and any other regular object in one place / panel.

Nothing complicated there. This parameter is simply the number of pixels per inch(25,4 mm)in the monitor.
Knowing this parameter, it is easy to get a scaling factor, so that all sizes are not in pixels, but in millimetres. Of course, you still need to take into account the distance to the eye in general. After all, it is different when using a laptop or a 32 inch monitor. But for this you need to know the size of the entire screen in pixels. All these characteristics can also be obtained using the function

TerminalInfoInteger

Busy just really busy.



 
Nikolai Semko #:

That's why I made an example with parsing and scaling icons on a transparent background.

Good day!!!

Can I have a simple example of how to display multiple images using kanvas?

 
Vladimir Pastushak #:

Good day!

Can I have a simple example of how to display multiple images using kanvas?

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/45439
 
Nikolai Semko:

I set myself a task: to demonstrate the possibilities of custom graphics via CCanvas class in a short code.

Here is what I got out of it......

Yes, of course - possibilities are COLOSSAL (!)
... now - we need EXAMPLES of what you can do from usable (?????!!!!!!_
For example - I know products on CCanvas - make "DRAWINGS" for charts - to literally like in Paint - to make sketches on a chart, for example when analysing a chart - to draw a supposed further price move ! .... it's convenient ! :)

but what else can be done ?!
they say - on Kanvas you can make a 3-line text for signing signals in Indicators - so that when you change the scale of the Chart = line spacing remains constant (!!!) :)
...

I suggest - all CANVAS HANDY MANUFACTURERS = unite, create a single Topic, and publish in it ALL OPTIONS - everything that can be done on Canvas!
and Customers - in order not to fill such a topic with discussions and wishes - write to the Developers in private = what they want, and whether they (Developers) can take on their Order (?!) :).

... just as long as nobody centralises the Topic with product samples on Canvas = its popularity will not increase (!!!).

Good luck ! :)

 
Vitaliy Kostrubko #:


but what else can be done ?!
say - on Kanvas you can make a 3-line text for signing signals in Indicators - so that when you change the scale of the Chart = line spacing remains constant (!!!):)

Personally, I need a canvas first of all for developing complex algorithms. Without intermediate visualisations of processes and data it is much harder and longer to do it.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Errors, bugs, questions

Nikolai Semko, 2021.12.24 20:25

Of course, it is more difficult to work with buffers. It is easier with canvas.
You cannot put #property into a function.

And you can add a kanvas line with one line by passing an array to a function.
Personally, I use kanvas more to visualise some processes and intermediate data during development. It's easier to see problems and find optimal solutions.
Unless, of course, we are talking about primitive algorithms based on intersections.
Here, for example, is my current work.
All this veneer of service and helps me a lot to find optimal solutions.
Of course, you can't do it with buffers. Moreover, this solution works equally in Expert Advisors and indicators. The code also works in MT4.

And it is implemented very easily and quickly. Literally on the fly.

Displaying any array on the screen in any place of any size with any transparency is just one line of code.

Sometimes it is important to see everything in dynamics

 
Vitaliy Kostrubko #:


I suggest - all CANVAS HANDYMEN = unite, create a single Topic, and publish in it ALL OPTIONS - everything that can be done on Canvas !

This thread has been fulfilling this function for almost 5 years now.

1...848586878889909192939495969798...103
New comment