Canvas is cool! - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The eagle with two heads in different shapes, colours and versions has been on our coat of arms for over five centuries - from the time of the Moscow State during Ivan III until 1918, as a consequence of genetic mutation.....
I don't catch the logic. Where did you see that I want to correct something in someone?
I don't catch the logic. Where did you see me wanting to correct something from someone?
It's such subtle trolling. Hinting that I am an incorrigible consequence of genetic mutation.) I read the author's other posts and thought that he himself is an experimental AI on our forum. ))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552/page1485#comment_12959767
Is this how ticks can be presented?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Indicators: ZoomPrice Tick Indicator
fxsaber, 2016.11.01 21:10
I mean the ticks should be presented as bars - 5 seconds each, let's say.
Hello!
Is it possible to use Canvas to create panels? (CAppDialog).
Directly, with Add(), a CCanvas object obviously cannot be added to a panel.
Maybe there is a workaround, e.g. first create a resource and then, treating it as a simpler object, you can bind it to a CAppDialog?
But I'm not really even sure what functions to use to try and pull such a trick.
Anyway, help!
There's so much great stuff in this thread that my task seems quite simple against this background!
Hello!
Is it possible to use Canvas to create panels? (CAppDialog).
Directly, with Add(), a CCanvas object obviously cannot be added to a panel.
Maybe there is a workaround, e.g. first create a resource and then, treating it as a simpler object, you can bind it to a CAppDialog?
But I'm not really even sure what functions to use to try and pull such a trick.
Anyway, help!
There's so much great stuff in this topic, that my task seems quite simple against this background!
I'm afraid it won't work.
Because CAppDialog is drawn on OBJ_RECTANGLE objects, and CCanvas is OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and there is no way to cross them.
But it is possible to draw a canvas on top of the panel's window and monitor the changes in the panel and redraw the canvas at the same time.
Like this:
but since a panel is a set of objects, just add another one to that set.
So, this way it works and kanvas is drawn only in one place (in this case, function DrawCanvas) in the panel's coordinates and I don't need to worry about attaching it to the panel and redrawing it.
Yes, thank you, Alexey. Slowed down ))
Corrected.
I'm afraid that this will not work.
Because CAppDialog is drawn using OBJ_RECTANGLE objects and CCanvas is an OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and there is no way to merge them.
Thank you! This variant looks quite realistic!
Is it possible to extend CAppDialog and include OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL in it?
Thank you! This variant looks quite realistic!
Is it possible to extend CAppDialog and include OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL in it?
Of course it is possible, if you have the desire and time.