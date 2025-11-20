Canvas is cool! - page 23
Yes, Nikolai, resources have proved to be a very effective method of exchanging data between programs, and their use is based on the unions you told me about (and Vasiliy too). So, thank you both).
The mechanism itself of transferring data into a resource and reading from it, is simple enough, but the message format is a tricky matter if you strive for universality. If we solve the issue for one particular indicator, it's simple.
I am against universality in this case. Each unique indicator should contain a unique structure.
I only gave information for reflection, without imposing anything. Let the programmers decide for themselves what is appropriate and what is not. However, I personally do not think that I will use iCustom function in my EAs anymore.
Je compree s'ilma: coomilfo. :)
No more complicated than transferring data from Agents to Terminal during Optimisation. The universal format has been demonstrated several times.
Universal format? Can I get a link?
Give me two formats, I'll try to show you on them.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25929
the entire image generation time (calculating about 1000 MA and displaying their slope on the screen) is about 15-25 milliseconds.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/190928/page2#comment_12316582
Hi@Nikolai Semko, could you please tell me if it is possible to make a transparent object over text in one layer of canvas, see the picture? The second transparent circle is the second layer, this object is not a problem for me to make transparent.
One more question, how to insert an image into canvas layer or should I place it as an additional layer? I understand that somehow through a resource, but something does not work, can you show me an example of code?