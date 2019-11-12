What about withdrawals to Webmoney?
I was going to withdraw money to Webmoney, but I got the following message: "... To withdraw by this method you need an active account in WebMoney payment system and WMZ-purse...". Button "Withdraw" is not available. But how my account can be inactive, if I just topped up my phone with WMZ? Before that I withdrew funds from my account to Webmani and everything was fine. What is wrong now, what to do and how to withdraw funds?
I can't look now (has something changed in 2 days?) because 24 hours have not passed.
But I withdrew a couple of days ago to WebMoney - everything was OK!
Withdrawing to Epayments - a pleasure
Perhaps it's all about the reorganisation underway. Here was the answer as to why the difficulties with PayPal:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PayPal withdrawal does not work.
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.08.27 12:37
Since August we are doing a legal reorganisation and changing payment details.
So there is a shutdown of old systems and the launch of new ones. It is a very complicated process. Most likely in early September most of the work will be completed.Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
Yesterday, no problem.
Yes, I just did, the interface has changed. It used to be three columns of payment systems, now it's three rows. Soon, apparently, they'll change the fonts again ))
So everything is fine and withdrawals will be available soon? I wish withdrawals were still available.
No problem today either.
I noticed the following today:
Why other users have everything working, but my withdrawal is not available, although my WebMoney account is fine (I deposited my phone from WMZ today)?
Where is the withdrawal button?
