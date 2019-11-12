What about withdrawals to Webmoney?

I was going to withdraw the money to Webmoney, but I saw the following message: "... To withdraw by this method you need an active account in WebMoney payment system and a WMZ-purse...". Button "Withdraw" is not available. But how my account can be inactive, if I just topped up my phone with WMZ? Before that I withdrew funds from my account to Webmani and everything was fine. What is wrong now, what to do and how to withdraw funds?
 
Mihail Matkovskij:
I can't look now (has something changed in 2 days?) because 24 hours have not passed.

But I withdrew a couple of days ago to WebMoney - everything was OK!


Withdrawing to Epayments - a pleasure

 
Perhaps it's all about the reorganisation underway. Here was the answer as to why the difficulties with PayPal:

PayPal withdrawal does not work.

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.08.27 12:37

Since August we are doing a legal reorganisation and changing payment details.

So there is a shutdown of old systems and the launch of new ones. It is a very complicated process. Most likely in early September most of the work will be completed.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please.

 



Yesterday, no problem.

Perhaps it's all about the reorganisation underway. Here was the answer as to why PayPal is difficult:


Yes, I just did, the interface has changed. It used to be three columns of payment systems, now it's three rows. Soon, apparently, they'll change the fonts again ))

 
Perhaps it's all about the reorganisation underway. Here was the answer as to why PayPal is difficult:


So everything is fine and withdrawals will be available soon? I wish withdrawals were still available.

 

No problem today either.

 

I noticed the following today:

Why other users have everything working, but my withdrawal is not available, although my WebMoney account is fine (today I funded my phone with WMZ)?

 
I noticed the following today:

Why other users have everything working, but my withdrawal is not available, although my WebMoney account is fine (I deposited my phone from WMZ today)?


It just says the description.
 
It just says the description.
Where is the withdrawal button?

 
Where is the withdrawal button?

