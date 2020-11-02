Looking for a trader - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OK, that would be great. How long have you been trading?
Judging by what is written, not more than a couple of months, as long as the Euro is trending. We've seen it here before, all the euphoria ends when it goes flat and turns around.
Judging by what is written, not more than a couple of months, as long as the Euro is trending. We've seen it here before, all the euphoria ends when the euro goes flat and turns around
no :) the euphoria is over as the Euro continues to trend ...
No :) it looks like the euphoria is over, as the euro continues to follow the trend...
I have posted somewhere about a year ago a picture of a very successful trader, who was looking for an investor. Now I cannot find the screenshot from the terminal, but in pint I will draw it as it was for real and I will continue about his success.
So, somewhere in the depths of the forum there was a branch, and he was its creator. When he saw and heard that people are happy with 100% a year, he simply called them suckers and losers, because he could do this 100% in a week, but since he is a pro but his deposit is small, he was looking for an investor.
I do not know where he is now and what he is doing now:
I don't know where he is now and what he does, but probably not trading.
I hope there is nothing more to add.
So, somewhere in the depths of the forum there was a branch, and he was its creator. When he saw and heard that people are happy with 100% a year, he simply called them suckers and losers, because he could do this 100% in a week, but since he is a pro but his deposit is small, he was looking for an investor.
I do not know where he is now and what he is doing now:
I don't know where he is now and what he does, but probably not trading.
I hope there is nothing more to add.
I think so too, while it's flying, the earnings are bigger.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/165464/page738#comment_6091536
that's ridiculous! I'll make two or two hundred from a couple of hundred and I don't think I'm the only one who will do it.... there are many of them here.
))) ...so why do you need a trader then, my dear?)
Okay, that would be great. If it's no secret, how long have you been trading?
I have been trading since 2005. But it is not my main job, it is like a hobby. But now, even for a hobby, I have no time at all, as my main work takes the lion's share of my time. But it turned out to be a lost business. I think this is the end of the search.
I have been trading since 2005. But it is not my main job, it is like a hobby. But now, even for a hobby, I have no time at all, as my main work takes the lion's share of my time. But it turned out to be a lost business. I think this is the end of my quest.
If work interferes with trading...))
I think it is the right thing to do. That there is a main job which brings permanent profit and there is trading as an additional income.
I have been trading since 2005. But it is not my main job, it is like a hobby. But now, even for a hobby, I have no time at all, as my main work takes the lion's share of my time. But it turned out to be a lost cause. I think this is the end of the search.
Yeah, you're right about that.
If you believe that "I'll make two or two hundreds" then you should hire an employee who will do your basic work and you will have time to go in for trading :-)