Looking for a trader - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Any trader who trades on the + side tries to keep his trading system (algorithm) secret. Often, the investor working in constant contact with the manager tries to find out the secrets and give advice. And it becomes an obsession of an investor.
That's why those traders who trade in + are often ignoring even good offers (the sums that are much higher than their own capital). Most of them have own accounts with no more than 10-15k Zelenium.
Also investors themselves are very sophisticated people. They have a one-year maturity and they need 40-60%, and their manager does it in 2-3 months.
I am a trader who trades at +. I am a trader that trades on the plus side, so why should I tell my investor how I earn money both for myself and for him? About my cervical osteochondrosis in 24 to 5 at the monitor, and about the divorce after 21 years of married life because of trading around the clock also tell? There's a contract, there's the terms of the contract. That's enough. If they want to cheat, they'll cheat. And the contract won't help.
I am a trader trading on the plus side. Why should I tell an investor how I earn money for myself and for him? About your cervical osteochondrosis in 24 to 5 at the monitor and about the divorce after 21 years of married life because of trading around the clock also tell? There's a contract, there's the terms of the contract. That's enough. If they want to cheat, they'll cheat. And the contract will not help.
I wrote from the trader's side.
Looking for a trader to trade Forex.
Everyone is looking for a mega trader, but few find one :) especially investors with amounts of a couple of hundred quid)
With a couple of hundred bucks there is about a 0.00000000......01% chance
With a couple of hundred dollars the chances are about 0.00000000......01%
that's ridiculous! With a couple of hundred, I'll make two couple of hundred and I don't think I'm the only one who will do it....there are a lot of them here.
that's ridiculous! I will make two or two hundred from a couple of hundred and I don't think I'm the only one who will do it....there are many of them here.
You're beautiful!
What's stopping you from making another 100K? )
that's ridiculous! I'll make two or two hundred from a couple of hundred and I don't think I'm the only one who will do it....there are many of them here.
In cent accounts. With my ATS, for example, entry into the dollar area of accounts starts at $3,000 and no less.
that's ridiculous! I will make two or two hundred from a couple of hundred and I don't think I'm the only one who will do it....there are many of them here.