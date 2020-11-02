Looking for a trader - page 14

What if I have 0 all the time?
That would be the result of your trades. So you can show a profit and then immediately lose it, I can assume that you keep your money.
Or the other option is that you often take profits, so it might be 0.
 
You have zero because you have not yet had any losing trades.

 
Interesting topic )))) the most important thing is that so many people have gathered. )))))
 
Send a private message and we'll discuss it.
 
That's the thing, I've looked at several leading companies, and the reviews are suspicious everywhere. I have been trading for more than a year and the payout is within 2 to 10 years.
My broker has been trading for more than a year and my money pay from 2 to 10 years,
 
Here I agree with you 100%. When they give me links to the trading results, I look first at the recovery factor, then the profit factor and then everything else. After all, the recovery factor perfectly shows how the trader can trade without long drawdowns.

Recovery factor 11.12
Profit factor 5.89
How about this
 
How about this?

For what period? If over 1 year, great!

 
Only for two months! And for a year, the recovery factor is 21.44. The profit factor is 4.51
 
A tester's grail?

April 1 is over a month away if anything.

 
No not a tester, the account is real but a cent account is a year and a couple of weeks old !!!

The real
