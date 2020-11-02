Looking for a trader - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Or the other option is that you often take profits, so it might be 0.
You have zero because you have not yet had any losing trades.
That's the thing, I've looked at several leading companies, and the reviews are suspicious everywhere. I have been trading for more than a year and the payout is within 2 to 10 years.
Here I agree with you 100%. When they give me links to the trading results, I look first at the recovery factor, then the profit factor and then everything else. After all, the recovery factor perfectly shows how the trader can trade without long drawdowns.
Recovery factor 11.12
For what period? If over 1 year, great!
Over what period? If for 1 year, fine!
... And for the year, the recovery factor is 21.44. The profit factor is 4.51
A tester's grail?
April 1 is over a month away if anything.
A tester's grail?
April 1 is over a month away if anything.
No not a tester, the account is real but a cent account is a year and a couple of weeks old !!!