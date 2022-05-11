Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 34
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dmytryi Nazarchuk#:
Show me
Just like a girl and a boy.)
As for successful trading systems: there are a lot of them here, and a lot of them have been posted.
The problem is the same: stupidity breeds greed, and greed breeds poverty.
Well, here is the third successful trading system:
There are four false entries on the left, because we are catching a weekly trend, and here it has turned into a two-week trend. The treatment is elementary - if we didn't change it in a week, we catch the two-week trend and so on, at the reversal we reset it to the initial settings. If so, we have two false entries, losses are negligible, while profits are decent.
On the right side there is one false entry so far, one more is likely to appear and tomorrow we will reverse, I think. The loss is negligible, the profit is decent and everything is fast - not in two weeks, but in one.
I've been hanging around here for 15 years now, during which time I've seen dozens of very good ideas and systems. The main thing is to have a head. If not, it's better to go somewhere else.
SZY The SF-ZigZag is called the code of indicator I posted here. What else do you want?
As for successful trading systems: there are a lot of them here, and a lot of them have been laid out.
The problem is the same: stupidity breeds greed, and greed breeds poverty.
Well, here is the third successful trading system:
There are four false entries on the left, because we are catching a weekly trend, and here it has turned into a two-week trend. The treatment is elementary - if we didn't change it in a week, we catch the two-week trend and so on, at the reversal we reset it to the initial settings. If so, we have two false entries, losses are negligible, while profits are decent.
On the right side there is one false entry so far, one more is likely to appear and tomorrow we will reverse, I think. The loss is negligible, the profit is decent and everything is fast - not in two weeks, but in one.
I've been hanging around here for 15 years and have seen dozens of very good ideas and systems. The main thing is to have a head. If not, it's better to go somewhere else.
SZY The SF-ZigZag is called the code of indicator I posted here. What else do you want?
The area for entry marked in green, how is it defined?
Entry area marked in green how is it defined?
The question is correct!
We have a pullback relative to the CURRENT trend....
And here the options are:
1. the trend will continue...
2... the pullback will turn into a new trend...
And, in fact, this is the main subtlety of trend following strategies ... given the saw-toothed movement of any pair ...
If the Trader finds the mechanisms that determine a trend reversal, this problem EXCEEDS....
I already believe that 90% of the time it is possible to create an advisor on full automatic. That is, switch it on and forget about it. If the codes have the function of automatic change of the order entry algorithm settings due to changes in the market situation, you can create an eternal engine.
Anything is possible, it's just a question of price)))
Область для входа, отмеченные зеленым как определяются?
You seem to know how to read. And I have already answered your question. Earlier, when I posted the indicator for free in the public domain.
Anything is possible, it's a question of price)))
The question is the price of an idea....