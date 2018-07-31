VPS Terminal Memory Leak?
Sergei Krupich:
I have experts running on about 30 different symbols and occasionally I get RAM spikes up to 4.5 GB. When it happens, the terminal shuts off.
I've used the same expert on different brokers through VPS. Some work fine for days/weeks, while others get these random spikes.
As you can see in the image below, when i load my experts the memory usage stays flat around 2 GB for a day... and then suddenly it spikes up.
I've gone through my code numerous times and can't seem to find anything that can cause this...
Has anyone experienced anything like this? and what do i need to look for?
I understand that you have the code. Then set traps using TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL and Debug.
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I have experts running on about 30 different symbols and occasionally I get RAM spikes up to 4.5 GB. When it happens, the terminal shuts off.
I've used the same expert on different brokers through VPS. Some work fine for days/weeks, while others get these random spikes.
As you can see in the image below, when i load my experts the memory usage stays flat around 2 GB for a day... and then suddenly it spikes up.
I've gone through my code numerous times and can't seem to find anything that can cause this...
Has anyone experienced anything like this? and what do i need to look for?