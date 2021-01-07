From theory to practice - page 1961
All crumple my markings who follow my posts 02.05.2020. Nikitin wasn't satisfied yet)))
The marking was done a month ago. It has retained its reality to this day. I repeat for those who have not seen it. The marking is from a template.
A lot has changed. It was possible to create a more accurate picture of the market.
I did not do that for well-known reasons.
I don't know how strong this V1 level is, but it's important at the moment.
So today Alice can paint any picture in your interbreed.
Have you noticed that I don't focus on AI on the forum?
I know a lot of people are reading and thinking "what on earth is that"? It's a serious technology for siphoning off money. I won't even say which one. Or rather whose.
For holders of valuable green papers. So by the way.
There is no guarantee that the paper will have any value in the future other than nunismatic value around zero like Mavrodi's MMM tickets? Paper is paper.
Everyone has forgotten history and settled down by providing paper.
You need a special ear for the market, like musicians or a talent for drawing-writing in artists.
.
I couldn't agree more. And writing the Grail is like writing a program that invents and paints pictures of Leonardo da Vinci level or writes symphonies of Beethoven level. To capture the "melody" of the market is one thing, but to translate it into code is a monument worthy of its own name.
Yes.
it is possible to calculate where the price is going, but it ALREADY goes ;)))
//As Maxim wrote above, it is too late and he is right
In reality, it doesn't matter. By relying on (classical "strategies", with lines, zigzags and curves) TA you will end up in worse conditions for yourself. Such a squiggle about probabilities - the event is detected at the moment "when it is too late to drink the borjomi", everything has already passed, and uncertainty comes. Thresholds (levels/lines, whatever the chart may contain) will be detected when increasing noise/volatility and weakening signal are successfully added together. And it's not just about MA's and levels. Zigzags and channels, graphing is the same MA, side view.
not really
I'd say you're hitting almost the middle of the move at best.a lot of smart heads are fighting over how to rein in the market, but so far ....
Another signal (what is it, the 6th in a row?).
Prediction - will be lost in less than 100 trades)
Already removed the signal, not even a week has passed. Maybe he does not want to shine the grail ))