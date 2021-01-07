From theory to practice - page 1959
Ten years ago, the market was very different, difficult to understand.
Today, robots are doing the chores for people and discovering their underbelly.
It's not hard to guess what's coming next. Robots don't know how to cheat. Yes. There are robots with opposing trades. They're out in the open, too.)
You can't bind the untethered.
I am not responsible for verbiage either. The market has a life of its own. Verbiage between us)))
Uladzimir Izerski:
Robots cannot be cunning.
For every cheat there is simplicity ))))
There's simplicity enough for every trickster ))))
Specificity:
The orders are split into smaller ones so that trading robots do not see them. Everyone has learned to do this. The market has not become more secretive because demand does its job irrespective of splitting deals.
My trades are small enough to generate interest in swallowing stops. But signallers with mio and above are already a target for some market agents.
I respect the consistency and direction of your questions). I don't have any big secrets about it. I just don't have time to structure it all. There is a lot of work to do. The complex of tasks is visible to me. Implementation requires human resources. And here the human factor comes into play. The field of activity is not specific to mere hired workers.
Yeah, I got distracted. Sorry about that. On the subject.
Any factors we can program. Of course, there must be a system that implements it.
Depending on the system, the evaluation of factors will be different. This is a complex task.
It is easy to structure when it is clear how.
Let's look at forex, so as not to be scattered. What would you say are the main non-exchange factors affecting exchange rates. Let's narrow it down further. euro/dollar. Initially you can see the Fed decisions, refinancing rates within countries, WTO rules, UN relations, sanctions, intergovernmental agreements (which ones), trade turnover and skewness overall and by sector, relations with China. Economic indicators within the country, gross, sectoral.
I don't mention the relations between the countries on purpose, it is a meaningless phrase at the beginning of the analysis, but an effective decision based on this analysis. For some reason, people often confuse these things.
Would you be able to comment on the weight of influence of these factors?
We can program the factors after understanding their impact. We may obtain the degree of influence either manually from history or by neuroscience.
The system is essentially the same, country level societal assessment, the more correctly the factors are assessed in terms of impact, the more accurate the system is.
Unattached is experience and intuition?))
In order to start analyzing the influence of external factors on the price, you need to determine the time frame in which you will trade. Different factors will have different influence on the price during the day, week, month. Considering these factors is more important for investment strategies. I like short term trading, mostly intraday trading. I like this process of beating the market in a sprint, understanding the market at every moment in time.
I need external factors to determine the trend and the mood of the big players. The so-called noise today depends on speculative activity.
When many small speculators gather at a certain level, the big ones come into play in the direction of the playing factors.
With my TS, I select some important factors, give an estimate and manually tweak it. It is unlikely that mechanization will help me. I need a lot of human resources for quality implementation. Of course it's all interesting, but I'm afraid to take it on and get bogged down for a long time to perfect it.
