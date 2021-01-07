From theory to practice - page 1968
What is it again? Waiting for next Monday. Hee-hee ....
Popularising certain signals threatens you with a ban. Proceed with caution when it comes to evaluating and even mentioning it.
Obviously, this text is a message from above.
Ehhhhh suffering...
All right, here's the Grail.
you have a simple task - Find a way to determine the bar - the maximum run-up of the "hump"
for reflection you can apply Boris Berezovsky's dissertation on finding the optimum....
or a similar solution to the Brickle Bride problem.
the theory of optimal stopping of random processes.
It's waves, you know, like shaft 9.
Man, it's really working.
It's waves,
All right, that's it!
Vitaly, stop joking, my stomach hurts already.)
I can give you a simple arithmetic suggestion - if the "run-up" on the watch is over 100 pips - go to a SAR of minutes or MAchki... and cut...Conventionally - if you do purely by signal crossing - then over a year you will have -(minus)2604 points - and if you catch humps... you'll catch +74525 points... and you'll be happy.
Thank you, Master! That's exactly what I'm trying to do.
OK, that's it!
Vitaly, stop joking, my stomach hurts already )
No, what is striking is the fact (FACT) that a strategy that knowingly does not work is preached in all threads.
Why?
)))
Only my wave counting is on the other side.
But seriously. That. Was chosen a depo with 30 quid, which would have accelerated to 1000. Not much chance with less. And with the big one, any fool will lose.
I don't have time to deal with it specifically yet. I'm just pipsing around on the minute chart. On the minute chart.
6% minus is not critical for the depo. A month's period will be closed in the plus. Don't worry.
