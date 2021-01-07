From theory to practice - page 1963
a close analogy from mathematics - something like peano curves and the like - covering the area but having no moments of symmetry. Penrose presented a new (well forgotten) form, but two-dimensional and static. Now we need the same but one-dimensional and in dynamics.
Above is a screenshot of the MICEX currency section trading terminal, which I keep track of as my daughter is tweaking there. There is an interesting pattern: if the vast majority of participants expect an increase, there will be a decrease, while if they expect a decrease, the exchange rate will increase. Works in every first case. I would venture to guess that the dollar/ruble exchange rate will fall tomorrow. My daughter is already getting ready to buy).
Open interest, works in the rarest, rarest cases.
Every first case, 100% matches in 4 months on all timeframes. Crawl backwards, do the opposite. 40-60% is a flat, further on it is strictly against the expectations of market participants.
Conclusion: The market always works against most of its participants.
Consequence: price movements should not be predicted, they should be recognised.
the conclusion is not like that. the conclusion is more about the question of making an OI...
The conclusion is not that. The conclusion is more about the question of drawing up an EI...
The subject of the study?
Object of study?
of the Olympics... obviously
OK, waiting for tomorrow. Daughter in roubles, dollars sold at 75.47
All in roubles as in silks).
I see daddy AK has scolded his son Toddler - "it is not good to remove the signal, everyone should be able to watch him in the hope of seeing the grail " and returned it to display.
Great!
To quote one of Toddler's posts on another site.