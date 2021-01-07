From theory to practice - page 1967
Obviously, this text is a message from above.
May the Almighty reward him who believes!
You haven't signed up yet? Don't be late. The start is on 15 September.
It is a shame and a crime to those who suffer.
So Toddler is not and never was a prophet... And I was about to believe in him... Ugh. That's a shame.
1967 pages of essentially useless rubbish.
Well?
Is there even one person from this branch who has been able to apply anything at all?
After all, this branch has a rich history of ups and downs.)
Decided to support it)
PS: "Hope is the first step towards disappointment".
Good evening, dear traders!
I decided to leave the forum for a while, and immediately got bored:)))) And just to read, alas - not interesting. Everyone is busy with small problems within their personal models and their personal view of the market. They advise me to read about some miserable GARCHs...
So I'll continue my literary and technical exercises little by little, who is interested - read.
Once again I strongly recommend reading the topics:
probability density function of the pricing process, not the price itself!!!!
Our task is more complicated - we add an integral component to this equation.
So we will numerically solve this equation given the following terms for our case:
drift - moving weighted average WMA
diffusion - weighted dispersion
integral component - the averaged variance of the archive data at a given sample size.
We will continue tomorrow.
Regards,
Alexander_K
and how much fun it started out to be...In the end... parishioners, icons in front of the screen... Eh... pity the man. But I still believe he found his way. And just doesn't talk about it.
Blessed is he who believes.
And if you believe in one who is blessed?) Then blessed is X2 ?=D
If Sasha is still watching this thread.
If you watch closely the end of the period interesting manipulations take place.
How can you break away from the time if at this point there is a specific time gpeyut.
What is it again? Waiting for next Monday. Hee-hee....