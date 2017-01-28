What Factors Influence Exchange Rates - Business Foreign Exchange
Many factors influence exchange rates and an accumulation of various things drive market movement.
As the currency market is so volatile it can appear to be a little daunting at first, but it’s important to be aware of the major market movers as these can have short and long-term effects. Here are some of the more important factors to watch out for:
Interest Rates
There is a strong correlation between the interest rates imposed by a nation’s central bank and exchange rates. Interest rates have the power the increase or decrease the value of a currency, and even hints that interest rates will be cut or hiked can be enough to have a serious impact.
Higher interest rates offer lenders a higher return on their investments relative to other nations. This then attracts foreign capital which causes the exchange rate to rise. However, if inflation is higher than in other related countries, the exchange rate will be driven down.
Economic Growth
You are essentially investing in a country when you buy its currency. When a country’s economy grows in strength more people want to invest in that country and the currency can strengthen as a result. Similarly, if a country’s economy contracts, people want to sell assets connected to that country and its currency can fall.
Geo-Politics
A country’s economic stability is another very important factor which can influence the value of a currency. This is due to people wanting to safeguard their money. In general, the more unstable the economy of a country is, the less investment in it there is likely to be – this inevitably devalues that country’s currency.
Trade Balance
A country’s trade and capitals flows, or the trade balance of a country’s imports relative to their exports, will affect its currency’s value. The more a country exports, the more businesses demand that country’s currency which can then drive the currency upwards.
Where to look for market moving events?
In order to keep track of global events, traders will follow the economic calendar. There are various sources online where you can obtain a copy on a weekly basis.
Here are a few indicators to look out for when scrolling through your economic calendar.
CPI is a monthly measurement of a country’s inflation. Central banks look to this to gage how effective their policies have been.
These are surveys taken from numerous households within each country asking questions about income and their view of the domestic economy as a consumer.
This shows the percentage of the population that is in (or out) of work. This is an essential indicator for the health of the economy.
This is a measure of employment which excludes the agriculture sector. This can be a good indicator on whether the US’s current monetary policies are being effective.
This shows how inflation has influenced the sales of retail outlets through consumer spending.
A Purchasing Managers Index looks at current business conditions within the economy by surveying influential purchasing managers in each country. It covers various contributors to the health of the economy e.g. views on employment, inventories, prices and production levels etc.
These make up most of the production levels of a nation and give an insight into the state of the country’s economy.
This is just a brief outline of what drives the foreign exchange markets. There are many different factors and risk events that can be potentially influential. However, it is normally an accumulation of various factors that influence foreign exchange rates.
Monitoring driving factors is an ongoing process. That’s why it can be extremely helpful to have a foreign exchange broker to help guide you through the very volatile market.
