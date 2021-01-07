From theory to practice - page 1972

Uladzimir Izerski:

What is "white noise"?

And is there an opposite of "black noise".

Connoisseurs, please respond.

White is a uniform mixture of all frequencies in the optical range. A white surface reflects all colours equally.

Black is the absence of all frequencies in the optical range. A black surface reflects nothing, absorbs everything.

That's in the ideal, of course.

Therefore, white noise is a signal in which all frequencies are equally represented, while black noise is the total absence of all signals.

 
It's been a while since I assembled a telly. Interestingly, when the kinescope is black, the TV consumes more ;) nonsense of course, but it turned out to be a fact.
And in forex, all the beauty is in this white noise, apparently.... only have to figure out what is noise and what is not.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

And in forex, the beauty is all this white noise, apparently.... you just have to figure out what is noise and what isn't.

It's the little details.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Come on) One usually thinks of the "brown note" or the famous Freudian association of money with Mr.)

A pernicious association in practice ......

 
Sometimes, I think back to this thread... Hehe... I still correspond with some of the members. But not here anymore... That was a good time... Amen.
 
Alexander_K:
Sometimes, I think back to this thread... Hehe... I still correspond with some of the participants. But not here anymore... That was a good time... Amen.

happy holidays!

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

happy holidays!

;)

You too, Rena! May the year 2021 bring us luck!

 
Happy New Year! :)))
