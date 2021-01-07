From theory to practice - page 1972
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No, no, we don't even watch, we're not even interested at all.
What is "white noise"?
And is there an opposite of "black noise".
Connoisseurs, please respond.
White is a uniform mixture of all frequencies in the optical range. A white surface reflects all colours equally.
Black is the absence of all frequencies in the optical range. A black surface reflects nothing, absorbs everything.
That's in the ideal, of course.
Therefore, white noise is a signal in which all frequencies are equally represented, while black noise is the total absence of all signals.
White is a uniform mixture of all frequencies in the optical range. A white surface reflects all colours equally.
Black is the absence of all frequencies in the optical range. A black surface reflects nothing, it absorbs everything.
That's in the ideal, of course.
Therefore, white noise is a signal in which all frequencies are equally represented, while black noise is the total absence of all signals.
It's the little details.
Come on) One usually thinks of the "brown note" or the famous Freudian association of money with Mr.)
A pernicious association in practice ......
Sometimes, I think back to this thread... Hehe... I still correspond with some of the participants. But not here anymore... That was a good time... Amen.
happy holidays!
;)
happy holidays!
;)
You too, Rena! May the year 2021 bring us luck!