From theory to practice - page 1949
The pie is on the shelf.
Traders are a special category of people who try to act against logic.
Does anyone act on logic? Everyone acts on dynamic stereotypes.
О! There are some healthy ones. Okay. (chuckles)
There must be logic in TC based on observation.
Observations should take into account many factors. Not just the price history of the instrument. But also political, economic, WORDS, events and minor news that can grow to serious consequences.
And dynamic stereotypes? How do you interpret this?
The markets are simple and straightforward, but there are points I would like to discuss with you.
The logical action of the players in the oval? How do you understand it?
This is the mark-up from May 3 in the template. Already shown before.
The 2 white lines were added on 10 May. Relevant to the present day.
"Traders are a special category of people who try to act against logic" - a strong and very true statement...
To draw a couple of lines on history and claim that it is relevant "today". - you have to be a very gullible trader...
One question interests me: If you drew a couple of "white lines" a week ago and your prediction didn't happen, would you be silent about this GLOBAL discovery...?
It is impossible to draw a correct picture without history.
This pattern with a drawing has been published before, not silent before.
Such predictions are always performed, you just need to understand the market and act according to the situation. Not only in terms of TA, but also FA, news background, rumours.
Don't you get tired of throwing around verbal assertions? You're the last of the Mohicans, everyone's gone long ago. Calm down, bake some potatoes.
It doesn't take much intelligence to shit in any topic. You have nothing to say on the matter.
How many years you've been on the forum, what's the real point?
Your brain is not mature enough to understand. I have nothing to talk to you about.