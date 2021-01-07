From theory to practice - page 1866

New comment
 
multiplicator:
How many monitors did Isersky open, because I haven't been on the forum for a while?

And how many monitors hasmultiplicator opened, because I haven't been on the forum for a while?

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

8 to the side - infinity.

By the end of the year, 500mdr goes to market. Dow Jones is also overvalued. I think we are in for a big shake-up.

It is unlikely to be shaken before the end of the year. The rate is being brought up to the numbers where the right balances/budgets are coming together.
So TA in December, a week before Christmas, goes to hell, until the old New Year :-)

But at the beginning of next year the offended will shake out. See the beginning of this thread :-)

 
<br / translate="no">
7507
Uladzimir Izerski2019.12.20 04:57 RU
Uladzimir Izerski:

It is no longer important who prints the money.

So we conclude. Time is blurred, but understandable.

You can print as much empty money as you want.

Just keep it.

Keep the promissory notes. It's legal)))

Ha ha, myself. Just ran out quickly )))))))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

Ha ha, myself. Just ran out of time )))))))

How's the long term?

Swaps aren't tight?)

Dude.)

"God gives to the early riser.) It's early in the morning.)

2a

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

How are you doing in the long term?

Swaps not tight???))

Dude)

God gives it to the early riser.) It's early in the morning.)


Oh,you spotted someone other than yourself)))))

Swaps as swaps long term at the most maybe three weeks while it was hovering. Sometimes even noticeable, but what should I do)))) The profit should be sufficient.

And on your picture. You show this bullshit, he spiked it in the morning)))).

Even so, OK. Just show me the statistics for the period and that's it. Nobody here knows the nuances of each other's patterns. So he grabbed it, 7%, but run)))) Or maybe you do it regularly. Then do not run and it is a normal thing. The only indirect, unreliable confirmation is trading statistics in any form.......

So far so good, dude))))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

Oh, noticed someone else besides myself)))))

Swaps as swaps long term at most three weeks while it's been hovering. Sometimes even sensible, but what should I do))) I should take profit, it means sufficient one.

And on your picture. You show this bullshit, he spiked it in the morning)))).

Even so, OK. Just show me the statistics for the period and that's it.

So far it's going well, dude))))

Write your wallet or card number, I'll toss you a money like a pauper in public.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Write down the number of your wallet or card, I'll throw you a pittance in public like a pauper.

All right, no problem. I've seen it before. You're copywriting that hat.....

I thought the dialogue was....... I thought it was))))))))))).

[Deleted]  
is still sitting on an analogue clock
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
is still sitting on an analogue clock


Well, the price runs like a clock... It's a better way to see trends, have a glass of cognac, look at the hand, it's up, it's a buy...

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Write down your wallet or card number, I'll throw you a pittance in public like a pauper.

is this where the elephant is handed out?

Z632170189484

You can't trade and pass up free money at the same time :-)

1...185918601861186218631864186518661867186818691870187118721873...1981
New comment