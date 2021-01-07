From theory to practice - page 1859
If you think it's too much, you can delete it...
but it's on point.
I have a different approach to price. The principle is similar.
I need to see the price. He's trading blind.
So where do I enter, up or down, that is the question?
We have 150 such images in our archives and we can add 500 more, but the result is "0".
Simple is not simple. It has a cunning system of reading ticks according to some algorithm, without which nothing will work. For example on the minutes it won't work.
If you try his simple system and lock it on the real as he did, then you will be able to judge.
I used to get all sorts of exes in abundance. But they do not usually give profit for the simple reason that the price is not correlated with them.
For less complex systems most of the standard set of mt indices are elementary. Exes are a lot, so there is no profit.)
But if AK is correlated, he is already skirting some dough.)
He's already got 24 quid in his depo.
no time is wasted
is there any mistake in the word depo? maybe it's deMo! :)
by the way, topical question to fellow grail builders, how to withdraw money from the tester ?
TesterWithdrawal(summ);
:)
If you think it's too much, you can delete it...
but it's the real deal.
It's about today's pound))))))))))))
