From theory to practice - page 1863

Aleksey Nikolayev:

Don't worry, he'll be back when he's bored with all his wolfsbane there)

No, he won't. It's all mossy, swampy and rotten. The branch is basically dead. There's fresh blood out there. The buzz and the passion.
 
Дмитрий:

They'd beat each other with their pants shouting "I've got the grail" - "No, I've got the grail!"

We have different strategies.

 
Макс:
Do you think if Renat and Che met in real life they'd finally make it? I mean, a romantic relationship. :)
Renat Akhtyamov:

We have different strategies.

Well, the point is the same, isn't it?

To reach the heights in this life - to make a lot of money on forex and move to Moscow?


 
Something's broken at the TS, the drawdown is already more than the profit for December.
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Something's broken in the TS, the drawdown is already bigger than the profit for December.

Well, prayers don't help in forex. Forex will undress anyone, especially if there is no cap on losses.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Something's broken at the TS, the drawdown is already bigger than the profit for December.

What's dead can't die. ))

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Something's broken at the TS, the drawdown is already more than the profit for December.

I knew it.

It's not broken, it's a system.
Lots of small profits and then big losses.

The average profit goes to zero.

 
How many monitors has Izersky opened, because I haven't been on the forum for a while?
 
khorosh:

Well, prayers don't help in forex. Forex will undress anyone, especially if there is no cap on losses.

Even wizards, whom he mercilessly praised in two of his posts on another forum, do not help.
Where does A_K live where to read? )
