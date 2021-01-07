From theory to practice - page 1863
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Don't worry, he'll be back when he's bored with all his wolfsbane there)
They'd beat each other with their pants shouting "I've got the grail" - "No, I've got the grail!"
not
We have different strategies.
Do you think if Renat and Che met in real life they'd finally make it? I mean, a romantic relationship. :)
not
We have different strategies.
Well, the point is the same, isn't it?
To reach the heights in this life - to make a lot of money on forex and move to Moscow?
Something's broken in the TS, the drawdown is already bigger than the profit for December.
Well, prayers don't help in forex. Forex will undress anyone, especially if there is no cap on losses.
Something's broken at the TS, the drawdown is already bigger than the profit for December.
What's dead can't die. ))
Something's broken at the TS, the drawdown is already more than the profit for December.
I knew it.
It's not broken, it's a system.
Lots of small profits and then big losses.
The average profit goes to zero.
Well, prayers don't help in forex. Forex will undress anyone, especially if there is no cap on losses.