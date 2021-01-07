From theory to practice - page 1861

New comment
 
multiplicator:

and i got ***ed on take profit by 80 pips.

that's why it's so unfair. if the gap is to your side, they close on takeprofit.
But if they go against you, they close at the price that appeared against the gap? )))

Now that's weird, that's just cheating and a breach of the rules of the trade. Challenge it, write to them.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Now that's weird, that's just cheating and a breach of the rules of the trade. Challenge it, write to them.

Why? They closed it at the limit... And the stop is executed on the stop))))

Write to The Hague))

 
And because you need stops in your head, not on the chart. And it's understandable to understand where a stop might be....
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
You may use your stop man because you need stops in your head and not on the chart. Well, it is clear to understand, and where the stop may be....

И ?

I'm tired of being ridiculed here for saying that the stop is in the system, not in pips.

There's always drift, wishful thinking, they drag the price where they need to go.

Today's pound is nonsense in the middle of the week, I don't even consider it.

BUT!!!!

What the fuck is a break-even strat. Tough martin and ala. There's no need for that.

There's all sorts of predators around, you crouch down in a corner and trade from there)))

Stop is the broker's wish in general, the price flies, the broker looks)))

Damn always dragging topics)

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:

nothing happened :-) no tics - it was HEP

.

[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Kvasov:

Hello))

Hello ;)

Oleg avtomat 2019.11.27 01:15#4330ff.

 
multiplicator:

а меня ***по тейкпрофиту закрыло на 80 пунктов.

вот почему такая несправедливость. если геп в твою сторону - то закрывают по тейкпрофиту.
а если против тебя - то закрывают по цене, которая появилась после гепа? )))

Vitaly Muzichenko:

Now that's weird, that's just cheating and breaking the rules of the trade. Challenge it, write to them.

Usually these rules are put in the " Trading Rules". Do you, @multiplicator, have them written in the wrong way?
 
Vladimir:
Usually, these rules are placed in the "Rules of the trade". Do you, @multiplicator, have them written in the wrong way?

no. it's a common situation.
brokers always close you on takeprofit if the gap is to your side.
and if it's against you - they close at the new price that was set after the gap, not at the stop loss.

 

))) Pro branch

Takeprofit is a guaranteed price. Stop Loss is conditional. It is triggered by the market.

This concerns not only the exit but also orders. Limit orders, on the rebound by the guaranteed price, stop on breakout by the market price.

Thus the trader is always guaranteed the worse price. In that way the trader is guaranteed always the worse price. That does not include the broker's tricks such as the well-known one that you cannot open a position if the price changes for several seconds after it has changed.

Pips are put in everything...... )))) But I don't give a shit, I just rubbed the ball in the morning and checked. Then I repeat the procedure in the evening)))

[Deleted]  
Interesting Friday. Buying and selling volumes you say? Ha! If these volumes have any effect on the exchange rate, it's +-10 pips (or even a spread corridor). Don't fool yourself and others.
1...185418551856185718581859186018611862186318641865186618671868...1981
New comment