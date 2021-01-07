From theory to practice - page 1864
and where does A_K live, where to read? )
In a place you can't name it))
Google "how to make money from random wandering"
In a place you can't name it))
Google "how to make money from random wandering."
Ah... okay.)A_G is also involved
Where does A_K live where to read? )
Same place as you)
On my topic, the local public is not very knowledgeable, not interested
The most important thing, as the gurus advise, is:
following the trend, channels, reading ticks, market cycles, seasonal fluctuations and God knows what else.
We look at the chart - indeed everyone is right. Profit is there.
We keep looking...
There's a profit, but it's at the DTs.)
Rollback))))))))) Fibonacci.)
The gurus advise not to hold a position at the time of interest rate data publication, but no one listens to them...
That's what rates would be like))
it's an old francopacalypse story))))
It's a rate change. The date of the meeting was known a month in advance.
So don't trade for a month there. Don't trade here for a month. Is that right?
Where to trade then?
Rollback))))))))) Fibonacci)
Right, didn't count))))