Maxim Dmitrievsky:
and where does A_K live, where to read? )

In a place you can't name it))

Google "how to make money from random wandering"

Evgeniy Kvasov:

Ah... okay.)

A_G is also involved
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
secret:
On my topic, the local public is not very knowledgeable, not interested

 

The most important thing, as the gurus advise, is:

following the trend, channels, reading ticks, market cycles, seasonal fluctuations and God knows what else.

We look at the chart - indeed everyone is right. Profit is there.

We keep looking...

There's a profit, but it's at the DTs.)

 
EgorKim:

Rollback))))))))) Fibonacci.)

 
EgorKim:

The gurus advise not to hold a position at the time of interest rate data publication, but no one listens to them...

 
Дмитрий:

it's an old francopacalypse story))))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

It's a rate change. The date of the meeting was known a month in advance.

 
Дмитрий:

So don't trade for a month there. Don't trade here for a month. Is that right?

Where to trade then?

Evgeniy Kvasov:

Rollback))))))))) Fibonacci)

Right, didn't count))))

