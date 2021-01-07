From theory to practice - page 1853
And if it's not a flat day, ATS will give a 25%+ gain.))
I'm bored)))
P.s.
I didn't choose any special day. Opened the first pairs I saw.
Rather to show.
At least this is the result I showed, so that they would get off.
As expected - given anything, as long as they were unhooked :-)
now for sure we will not get unhooked. (at least I am)
because the result does not correspond to what was previously announced.
PS/ well, a man with experience, on a bet, will not present the near-monday day... no need to say "about the stars did not align". Look at the theme@ Oleg avtomat - he is more persistent than all, you can see something there
I have all the charges taken away. I don't owe anyone anything here and I don't owe anyone anything.
If anyone has anything better to show in one day? I'd love to see it.
There are no good guys here.)) Intraday is not for everyone.
Renat may get the hang of it in time. But not soon.
The less a trader says, the higher the price of his words;)
Who is silent is a golden bas-relief on the wall.)
That's how the raw TS worked out for the day. Didn't draw anything in the tester. It's a demo.))) There's nothing wrong with it.
This is how an ATS can work without adjustments. 3% a day over 50% a month with minimal risk.
Everything is closed. Here is the basement.
It's useless to analyse the trades. Even I don't understand all of them. The AI understands in its own way.
50% per month ))))
you go ahead and open the signal. as promised.
and the funds level is 98.49 for some reason. it must have been 100.
Then it's real?))
Do you want a signal? What's it going to give you? What's the purpose of looking at it?
Aha! The wolves have had their eyes full!
I won't support him anyway.
Open for the sake of making fun of you)))
I can do that!!!
Promised to open not on the 9th but after the 8th))))))))
Wait for the froth to die off)))))
Wait for the standstill
That's exactly what the branch has turned into. I can see why AK said goodbye.
It doesn't get any easier in the new place. Pecked at like a white crow).
It doesn't get any easier in the new place. They peck like a white crow).