From theory to practice - page 1852
I'm more confused by the short time of holding and the presence of two or more orders (sometimes opposing ones) for one symbol at a time. And I would rather close it at minimal profit with relatively low SL (you can see there was a stop at 0.5 and take profit at 0.1).
This is clearly not trend forecasting and is very similar to (at least self) cheating.
I think the screenshot doesn't correspond to anything you've said anyway. It may be yours, but a completely different algorithm.
I see that people on this forum are used to simple, even primitive algorithms.
My program is built using a complex algorithm. It takes into account a lot of factors that affect the price. The TS is designed not to sink in. So it can track the best moments to enter. Without affecting the deposit. There is control over the possible loss, hence can be a short life time of the order. It is better to close on time than to sit in a loss. You can always enter the market. The market will not go anywhere.
You could close that 0.5 minus manually in the plus position. I was watching him. I didn't do it intentionally to study and change such cases in TS.
My TS is not strictly based on TP and SL. I don't have it strictly based on TP and SL, as everybody does and some others do it even without them. The order may be closed by market conditions in the plus or minus, even without reaching the stop loss. It does not matter where. Stops are important in case we lose contact with the outside world.)))
All TFs have the same structure. My ATS works on any TF. It does not require any adjustment to the market. On hourly charts even these small orders will look quite decent. There is no point in testing on H1 and waiting for weeks for the result.
I do not care how the TS works, as long as it is profitable.
You've shown a simple, primitive algorithm - SL is a multiple of Take, and the robot will close at +2 spread. Everything else is a bit of nonsense and extraneous.
No offence as you traditionally do, but the profit/risk per trade in trending algorithms should be higher. The screenshot is volatility trading, which is also good on one hand, but you have been fighting and swearing with everyone about trend trading. THIS IS NOTHING
The trend, the wave and the channel are completely different things.
For me, for example, it is so.
Others may have a different opinion. They can trade along the trend or against it. I do not care.
For someone is trending, but for me it may be a wave or vice versa.
And robot closing on +2 spread? Is it worse than closing on SL in 20 mediums??))
No, the system doesn't seem to know what a tester is.
and if he does, the answer to the question will visit your head on its own
Any profitable TS can be prepared for a tester.)))
But for the market this trick will not work.
agree
It's going to get worse on the real.
The real will pick 20 spreads
;)
This is how the raw TS worked out for the day. Didn't draw anything in the tester. It's a demo.))) There is nothing wrong with it.
This is how an ATC can work without adjustments. 3% a day over 50% a month with minimal risk.
Everything is closed. Here is the basement.
It's useless to analyse the trades. Even I don't understand all of them. The AI understands in its own way.
But it's today
It's Monday, which is usually a flat day.
and even more so when it's a demo.
But if a TC has been in the real world for more than 3 months, not everyone can do it.
And if it's not a flat day, ATS will give a 25%+ gain.))
I'm bored)))
P.s.
I did not choose a special day. I opened the first pairs I saw.
Rather to show.
I have not chosen any special day.