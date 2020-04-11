New Market Watch columns not working
Try with a Metaquotes Demo account!
Thanks, but I've already tried it on a (MetaQuotes-) demo account (in the original MetaQuotes MT5 installation).
I've also got the most current platform version installed:
My internet connection works, too, by the way.
So why don't the new Market Watch columns show any data, MetaQuotes?
It sees that MQ does not (yet?) provide these numbers. Try demo accounts of different brokers..
I don't know about Daily Change, but Delta is only available for Options instruments.
Are you part of MetaQuotes, can you motivate them to have a look at it, please, now that they have closed all other feedback channels, or do we
have to hope that they notice the possible bug themselves one day by chance?
Normally companies appreciate constructive customer feedback since it helps them make their product better. I don't quite understand why
MetaQuotes went the opposite direction and also brokers know (and tell) that — for all the good MetaQuotes brings into the world of trading —
their customer support is not exactly the best (if it exists at all)?
While I'm at it: an even more longed-for feature would be i.a. code folding and keyword occurences highlighting in MetaEditor. Customers are already taking the pain to migrate to other IDEs because MetaEditor looks and feels like a relict of the past, it's simply neither fun nor efficient to analyze and write code in it. Many people hope that the next big MT5 release will bring a major revamp of MetaEditor (and MetaQuotes themselves said that they were already working on it. That was of course ~2 years ago, before they closed their customer support/new feature request channel).
Dear MetaQuotes,
it's been a good idea and high time to include additional columns for the Market Watch-window, probably most importantly the daily change- and delta-columns (I hope both in points and percent), but unfortunately they don't work, have a look:
Can you please fix this?