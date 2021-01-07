From theory to practice - page 1769

Alexander_K:

The market BP itself is rubbish.The stationary reversion process is taken out of it.

You didn't do well on the Canadian the other day. You are thinning the series and using ticks, as I remember. So, a little tip. If the market is fractal, then why not apply the same analysis on a higher timeframe? .... Maybe then you wouldn't enter the trade early.......
 

Open M1 increment

According to the formulae of the normal distribution.

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Yes, that's right. And thinning is not easy - depending on the time of day and the day of the week. Vladimir initiated the idea and thanks him very much.

I will analyse it at the weekend.

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
I wrote about it not so long ago, but Che criticized me, saying it makes no sense and so on.

But for me the higher you fly, the less predators will fly higher, KF avatar)))

 
Alexander_K:

Only for older timeframes there should be no thinning, use H1, H4 as it is. And the same signal (that you catch on ticks) should be found on theseframes.
 
Alexander_K:

So which probability distribution are the price series closer to?

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
You should not thin these filters, use H1, H4. If you do not know what to expect, you should take them in the beginning of the day.

I do not even bother with the older ones :-) I get cycles of 3 and 8 days. Because the interbank, because when they have a problem, it goes to the exchange within a couple of days.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

You don't even have to worry about the older ones :-) you get cycles of 3 and 8 days.

Why 3 and 8 days ?

 
Макс:

Why 3 and 8 ?

A typical bank transaction is a short-term loan and delivery to each other is realised in 2-3 days (depending on the time of the transaction). The transaction is very large; the unit of account of the contract, if memory serves, is 10 million (this is the lot).

As long as everyone is happy with the outcome, the rate is virtually unaffected. However, if they miss a bit, then the surplus / shortage will be thrown into exchange retail that will move the rates. And plus they have more inertia from the volumes and bureaucracy :-).

These processes add up to a 3 day rhythm.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

A typical bank transaction is a short-term loan and delivery to each other is realised in 2-3 days (depending on the time of the transaction). The transaction is very large; the unit of account of the contract, if memory serves, is 10mn (this is the lot).

As long as everyone is happy with the outcome, the exchange rate is virtually unaffected. But if they miss a bit, then the surplus / shortfall will be thrown into the exchange retail, which will move the rates. And plus they have inertia from volumes and bureaucracy :-)

These processes add up to a 3 day rhythm.

Where can I read it? I often hear in banks about 5 banking days for anything. But this is probably the case for individuals, and you mean lawyers?

Why eight days?

