From theory to practice - page 1768

ooo teacher)))))))))))
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Who's there? .......

We.

 
Oh, Yoda's pulled up.))
 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

Balance stands still, equity dances with the market. What's the price? What's the line?)

the balance stands still


ok! i don't get paid to teach newbies)))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:
Nah, I'm not a teacher. I'll be a teacher as soon as I get 3,000 subscribers. )
 
danminin:

Where's Equity? ))))))))))))))))))))))))))

Fuck... ha, I'm gonna get banned today.))))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:
We have only one teacher - the Grail. To him we bow.

And the forerunner of the Grail is the stationary reversion process. That's it. Let's go, guys!

 
Alexander_K:

Diverging again?)) Maybe he's not a reversion at all, is he?)

He is and he isn't, I expect the answer.)

There's no grail here.

There's a lot of statistically valid parameters and discipline.

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

The market BP itself is rubbish.The stationary reversion process is taken out of it.

 
Alexander_K:

Well it is. That's what I do, imho. But it is not a fact that this is one profitable process. People are doing well with trends, too.

Then it is interesting to see what others always have!)

