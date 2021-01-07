From theory to practice - page 1757
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the price cannot walk around randomly
forex is not a sponsor
of course, for directly large state structures, no.
For the observer, i.e. you or me, yes.
Rena...I am not trying to refute anyone here, I am showing facts as always.
Not everyone can accept the truth as it is, especially someone like olegavtomat who has hoped for 10 years that the market is not accidental, so why listen to "crazy Mr. Che")))
You should listen to me or not, take the facts into account or build castles in the air - it is up to everyone)
Of course, for the immediate large state structures, no.
For the observer, i.e. you or me, yes.
Rena...I am not trying to refute anyone here, I am showing the facts as usual.
Not everyone can accept the truth as it is, especially someone like olegavtomat who has been hoping for 10 years that the market is not accidental, so why listen to "crazy Mr. Che")))
Listen to me or not, take the facts into account or build castles in the air - it is up to everyone)
I'm not an observer for a long time
;)
I haven't been an observer for a long time.
;)
So unconsciously you have accepted the truth as it is. And the substitution of the notions of chance and the forex algorithm for you is a kind of sedative, an excuse for spending years studying what is not there, finding what really is.
You just had the courage to discard almost 100% of methods that do not work and leave only what really works.
You and I are re-creating and discarding 10-20 algorithms a day working like hell to really get into the black. In the statistical black, not a single one.
What difference which way we come to the real earning algorithm?
The result is what really matters.
So unconsciously you have accepted the truth as it is. And the substitution of the notions of randomness and the Forex algorithm for you is a kind of sedative, an excuse for spending years studying what is not there, finding what really is.
You just had the courage to discard almost 100% of methods that do not work and leave only what really works.
You and I are re-creating and discarding 10-20 algorithms a day working like hell to really get into the black. In the statistical black, not a single one.
What difference which way we come to the real earning algorithm?
The result is what really matters.
Not anymore, it's not.
I don't write anymore
I sew sacks and sleep soundly at night.
;)
Not anymore, not like this.
i don't write anymore
I just sew bags and sleep soundly at night.
;)
Not anymore, not like this.
I don't write anymore.
I just sew bags and sleep soundly at night.
;)
I've had my sacks sewn for a long time. I even kiss them sometimes in a fit of passion, stealing them from my wife.
I've had the bags sewn for a long time now. I even kiss them sometimes in a fit of passion, stealing them from my wife.
And rightly so.
;)
----
By the way, the market is starting to open its mouth.
will soon be eating up everything that's been dragged inI'll tell you straight away, it's a long process.
Rena, I understand, but why play the prophet Moses?
but just everything.
There won't be any more flotsam.Candle to the pips.
Of course, for the immediate large state structures, no.
For the observer, i.e. you or me, yes.
Rena...I am not trying to refute anyone here, I am showing the facts as usual.
Not everyone can accept the truth as it is, especially someone like olegavtomat who has been hoping for 10 years that the market is not accidental, so why listen to "crazy Mr. Che")))
Whether you listen to me or not, take the facts into account or build castles in the air is up to everyone).
You absolutely do not understand what I do, so your reaction to my actions is exactly that.
Well, as long as it's been a custom here, I take the liberty of demonstrating the result of my work on a real account (opened on2019.10.28)
.