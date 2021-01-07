From theory to practice - page 1760

Sergey Chalyshev:

Can you demonstrate this on the stock exchange, at least on the MICEX demo circuit?

I'd like to get my head around it first.
 
Martin CHEguevara:

I'm just curious that even if 100 orders are opened the loss is practically zero... a maximum of $10-15... and the profit is many times greater than the maximum drawdown.

As a matter of fact, my robot is the same as my robot's. I don't know why I'm taking such a big profit.

My robot pushes orders so fast that I don't even know how it earns money. My robot is making money so fast I don't even know what it's doing.

I just know that market noise is the centre of attraction. That's all. Maybe you can give me a hint?

I want to make the system more efficient by understanding the principle and not to have 10-20 orders, but only two buy and sell=)

I want to change the system efficiently, not to have 10-20 orders, but always two buy and sell.

this is an intimate issue, because only you know the details of the strategy.

whatever the strategy is, i only know one thing

it should work like this:


 
Is it possible to trade on the grail? It's holy, you can't touch it.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I mean, they don't charge for monitoring here, and screenshots are kind of frivolous. It's a bit ridiculous to claim through a post that I've been screwing around with everyone there. In fact, five of the regulars in this thread have no monitoring

The only proof is a pamm or a signal or monitoring.

All the rest is just drawing pictures from forum talkers.

 
why are there only graalists on the forum and only plummers on the signals?

why is that?

probably all graalists go to the forum and plummers go to open signals... I guess so...
danminin:

I am worried that they will take all the money from forex, or we will be left with nothing.
As soon as they turn on the breakdown indicator, that's it, dry the paddles.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Equity can be higher than balance when there is a dummy close with a counter order, but without removing them. In other words, we should look at what is less, equity or balance - it shows real profit, not equity or balance... Or, we should add all opposite orders beforehand and the uncompensated balance will show the real profit.

The fact that monitoring sometimes shows balance or only equity - it is of course illiterate, it shows that they do not know about hanging counter orders, which can be used to draw anything.

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

Better to go straight to an MT5 net account, there will only be 1 (order) position. Spread is saved a lot with so many orders.

If there will be 1 order, then the whole machination of the balance curve in monitoring will not work. )) The spread is not saved - it is always constant from the turnover, it is margin saved, but there are brokerage companies that do not take margin for counter orders.
 
Andrei:

Equity may be higher than balance when there is a fictitious closing with a counter order, but without removing them. So, we have to look at what is smaller, the equity or the balance - it shows the real profit and not the equity or the balance. Or, we should add all counter orders beforehand and the uncompensated balance will show the real profit.

The fact that monitoring sometimes shows balance or only equity - this is of course illiteracy, it shows that they do not know about the dangling counter orders that can draw anything.

It usually looks like this)) I copied it from some signal for clarity. Stubborn guy).

Swaps gobbled up 30,000 profit).

Renat may have the same thing.

Ypir

Uladzimir Izerski:

Is that the joker? Is that why it was removed from the lk?
