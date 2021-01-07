From theory to practice - page 1761
The fact that monitoring sometimes shows a balance or only equity is, of course, illiterate
Yes, they are illiterate, these people.
They only show the balance, but they don't show equity.
Although everyone already knows how to graph the balance in a straight line.
close only profitable trades and lock all losing ones.
The balance chart has not been taken seriously for a long time.
Renate can do the same thing.
It's obvious that the opposite is true for Renat - equity goes up, balance doesn't (everything that goes up is in withdrawal). When the market rebounds against him, he is still on the plus side
Renat is obviously the opposite - equity goes up, balance doesn't (everything that goes up is in withdrawal). When the market rebounds against him, he's still in the black
I'm in favour of everyone making money. There is a lot of money in the world.
It does not show all the information. I appreciate the humour))
I'll publish my report for this month:
+29.7% so far... I should be at least +50%.
I'm going to keep praying and shining the Sign of the Cross on my monitor. The thirst for the Grail is stronger than me...
Holy water in the powerpack helps better
Equity may be higher than balance when there is a fictitious closing with a counter order, but without removing them. So, we have to look at what is smaller, the equity or the balance - it shows the real profit and not the equity or the balance. Or, we should add up all counter orders beforehand and the uncompensated balance will show the real profit.
The fact that monitoring sometimes shows balance or just equity is because the trader is not aware of counter orders that can do whatever he wants.
I do not agree. You have to look at the equity.
It would be better to go to the light side from the dark side and stop bowing to idols, then you might find... eternal life. ))
I disagree. You have to look at equity.
Open orders sit in the balance, if there is a minus in total, then the balance will also be below equity. Simple arithmetic.
It usually looks like this)) I copied it from some signal for clarity. Stubborn guy.)
Swaps gobbled up 30,000 profits).
Renat might do the same.
The same picture can be drawn if equity and balance are swapped.)) But then we would need to hold a lot of hedged positions. ))
I am in favour of everyone making money. There is a lot of money in the world.
It doesn't show all the information. I appreciate the humour))
Yeah, living alone in a bright future will be boring))