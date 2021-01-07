From theory to practice - page 1754

Vitaly Muzichenko:

Only a weakening of the yen is visible so far.

A good foundation on it, or why buy it?

No, it was a correction. The nearest target is 112.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
No, that was a correction. The nearest target is 112.

So you decide first whether to buy the yen or sell.

First you say what to take and now what to sell.

What's next?

P.S. It's the 21st century, and most people can't articulate their thoughts, like we live in the Stone Age where they couldn't write or read.
Vitaly Muzichenko:

So you decide first whether to buy the yen or sell.

First you say what to take and now what to sell.

What's next?

P.S. This is the 21st century, and most people can not articulate their thoughts, as if we live in the Stone Age, where they could not read or write.
Does the concept of north mean anything to you?
 
Alexander_K:
And yet, I'm trending on the USDCAD... That badass loonie.... It's going up and up and no decoupling indicator has helped. Ugh...
It all happened quite logically.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Does the concept of north mean anything to you?

Of course, it's a strengthening of the yen. North is about growth.

Properties of fractions (for those who don't know):

if USD/JPY is heading north (i.e. rising), it means USD is rising or JPY is falling.

The relative movements may be more complex, but this is enough for a quick analysis.

Now the question is: is the yen rising?

;))

Олег avtomat:

Properties of fractions (for those who don't know):

if USD/JPY is heading north (i.e. rising), it means USD is rising or JPY is falling.

The relative movements may be more complex, but this is enough for a quick analysis.

Now the question is: is the yen rising?

;))

I'll rewrite it for you.
One must buy the USDJPY.
Buying means - it will go up or more simply - it will go north.
Is that ok?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Janka must be taken, starts north

Here I agree.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Does the concept of north mean anything to you?

Oleg gave an answer to what is rising and what is falling.

And finally:

i would like to see the chart of Yen futures directly from the Terminal.

Where do you see "North"?


Vitaly Muzichenko:

Oleg gave an answer to what is rising and what is falling.

And lastly:

Well, here's a chart of the yen futures, right from the terminal.

Where do you see "North"?


You couldn't figure out the lots yesterday, today you can't figure out the sides of the world
