From theory to practice - page 1642
I'm saying the K formula on the lengthening ones will pour, lila?, 'protection' is another...
without the formula it would be impossible to understand how the CME works
trend protection is another formula
you can do it without the formula, but the algorithm will be immense.
in both cases the idea comes first
Without this formula it would be impossible to understand how the CME works
This one? )
This one? )
Egor, opening hours have nothing to do with it.
The formula should be used to obtain price levels and buy/sell volumes at those levels.
Then you will need to make a graph of the buying/selling.
And follow that graph over the course of the day over time.
That is, I argue that volumes are not redistributed randomly, but according to an algorithm.The same thing happens every day.
I see.
Tell me, does this formula work for you?
The very first formulas for market analysis (link below), are on
https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/euro-fx_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=Z9#optionExpiration=Z9&optionProductId=8116&strikeRange=ALL
So write that you look at the distribution of bids and trade against the crowd\densityof course the volumes are not distributed randomly, because the market maker makes the liquidity on the futures )) the maker in this case is the stock exchange itself
just write that you're looking at bid distribution and trading against the crowd\densityof course, the volumes are not distributed randomly, because the market maker makes liquidity in the futures )) the maker in this case is the exchange itself
Good for you, that's right.
but
it's been a long time since i've traded like this
because I wrote that 4 years ago I set myself a goal to trade without any outside information
and I got a positive result.
but i started out the way you wrote and the way i advise.
i managed to get the trades without any external information, and i got positive results. by the way, theExpert recently asked me if somebody was telling (with suspicion on me) that people started to lose money on crypto after the futures on it appeared on the CME.
I just told him that it wasn't me.
However, whoever says this is absolutely right, as it cannot be otherwise.The futures came in, the liquidity came in. Consequently, there is no more money to be made in a hurry.
i don't know, crypto is for maniacs. profitability should not change with futures.
The profitability depends on the efficiency of the instrument, the more participants, the higher the efficiency. Inefficiencies disappear with time.