And how ?
Surprisingly smooth product line. That's a plus. Only losses on the spread.
Renat, liquidity is the crowd. Supply and demand are the big bank players.
But the crowd never knows the next moment it will need to buy or sell for a big player.
Our speculative task is to see the demand outlook based on FAs, rumours, assumptions, news.
TA is a rake in the potato field.))
noooo
The big banks sell and buy Ascom and Bidom and we are the penny stocks, we have it the other way round.
And their task is turnover, yes more, more.
So even if you have $1, even if you have $1,000, you are still a wild card to them.
We are in the market, believe it or not.
There is no contradiction in this. We are also in the market.
But we have the opportunity to make money. You just buy more expensive and keep it. Big businesses, on the contrary, have the opportunity to buy cheaper and sell more expensive. Always.
I agree
agree
That's right.
We are always customers.
We buy for more than the bank, dealer, aggregator..., and sell when we have to only to the one we bought from.
But the bank, dealer, aggregator... buys from us, and sells to its customers at its own margin.
Customers are major international traders, the public (tourists) and us speculators.)
Everyone feeds each other. Everyone has a good time.
P.S.
Our margins are always negative, and even then it is possible to be in profit.
traders feed the dts and the markets.
the markets and the dts are good.
what can i say about traders... They are the same people as casino gamblers and slot machine players.
In casinos and slot machines, you can win by chance.
In the markets, you can make money with ability and skill.
Most do not have such skills, so they do not even believe in such an opportunity.