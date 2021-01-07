From theory to practice - page 1640

Martin Cheguevara:

Yeah... not even close.

And notice here in six months, not in some measly weeks.



Well, the main thing to remember is that +sanitation+ in your flat is bad luck...

Oh, those mt4 stats with no equity graph.


 
danminin:

Oh, those stats from mt4 without equity graph.

That's what I tried to show to the new grayloaner))


This chart was not posted to show off.

I don't attach any importance to this test.

I am simply showing that it is very easy to make a system that will give 100% profitable orders for a quite experienced person.

 
I'll have that on day 3 at the most.

 
danminin:

you already had a strategy with 30% profit per day, and a drawdown of 0.
but somehow got deflated on monitoring.

i don't care.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Where is the new formula signal? Is this the fifth or sixth signal on the formula coming?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Where is the new formula signal? Is this the fifth or sixth signal in the formula?

no signal

Here's the start for today:

Just as long as they don't start beeping, you can't cheat this one.

I've had hundreds of ts's before this one (all on the same subject) and pissed in the most rotten place

This one, no way, no place.

the most precise calculation, just like the Smooshies
 
"precision calculation" in one go?)

 
Martin Cheguevara:

"precise calculation" in one act?)

one idea, one calculation.

you just need to know what's going to happen.

even threw in the code yesterday

no one cares

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the idea into one thing, the rest into a calculation

you just need to know what's going to happen.

even threw in the code yesterday

who cares?

;)

endless growth of equity?)

 
Martin Cheguevara:

infinite equity growth?)

the unbearable ease of making money



the trillionaire is coming.

