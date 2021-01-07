From theory to practice - page 1640
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yeah... not even close.
And notice here in six months, not in some measly weeks.
Well, the main thing to remember is that +sanitation+ in your flat is bad luck...
Oh, those mt4 stats with no equity graph.
Oh, those stats from mt4 without equity graph.
That's what I tried to show to the new grayloaner))
This chart was not posted to show off.
I don't attach any importance to this test.
I am simply showing that it is very easy to make a system that will give 100% profitable orders for a quite experienced person.
Yeah... not even close.
And notice here in six months, not in some measly weeks.
Well, the main thing to remember is that +sanitation+ in your flat is bad luck...
I'll have that on day 3 at the most.
you already had a strategy with 30% profit per day, and a drawdown of 0.
but somehow got deflated on monitoring.
Where is the new formula signal? Is this the fifth or sixth signal on the formula coming?
Where is the new formula signal? Is this the fifth or sixth signal in the formula?
no signal
Here's the start for today:
Just as long as they don't start beeping, you can't cheat this one.
I've had hundreds of ts's before this one (all on the same subject) and pissed in the most rotten place
This one, no way, no place.the most precise calculation, just like the Smooshies
no signal
Here's a start for today:
Just as long as they don't start beeping, you can't cheat this one.
I've had hundreds of tsunks before this one (all on the same subject) and pissed in the most rotten place
This one, there's no way, nowhere.the most precise calculation, just like the Smooshies
"precision calculation" in one go?)
"precise calculation" in one act?)
one idea, one calculation.
you just need to know what's going to happen.
even threw in the code yesterday
no one cares
;)
the idea into one thing, the rest into a calculation
you just need to know what's going to happen.
even threw in the code yesterday
who cares?
;)
endless growth of equity?)
infinite equity growth?)
the unbearable ease of making money
the trillionaire is coming.