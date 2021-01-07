From theory to practice - page 1635

EgorKim:

if(kolichestvo_investorov >= 1)
  {
   if(moi_sredstva==0)
      { 
       if(profit >=1)
       {
        profit=dengi_iz_vozduxa;
       }
       if(loss==sliv_depozita)
       {
        Print("bez_loxa_i_zhizn_ploxa");
       }
      }
  }

)))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

that was a tip on making a good and simple turkey

but I don't really use turkeys.

it's too basic and very easy to replicate.

so I will not

that's it, I'm done looking for a strategy

i got a lot of offers from investors, i don't know where they come from.

interesting amounts, for example here is a clipping from the message: Euro/USD/GBP 1,000,000.00 - Euro/USD/GBP 5,000,000,000.00

(where do people get such dough - I don't understand....)

I'm just finishing the risk manager.

hedge fund of course, there is no other way
write owls on your indicator and run it in the mt5 tester for 4 years.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Take on a 5-yard investor, yes, a hedge fund no otherwise. But first get therapy.
If you go through therapy, you might lose the gift.)
 
EgorKim:

Here we go again with the old songs about the main thing.

I'll have to lay out the grail to the Formula -

.
 
Martin Cheguevara:

That's a shame...

I'm so sorry... 10 years is a long time...

but the only way out is to face the truth... if you're sober, it's not just investors you'll be seeing...

I've been messing around with the software all day...

not ready yet

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I've been fiddling with the software all day

until it's ready.

:)

 
Finally got the branch bumped. It was distracting.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I've been fiddling with the software all day

until it's ready.

I guarantee that in a week (month, year, whatever) you will have the same result)
 

Renat Akhtyamov

What do you think, is it formulaic?


so we did the best we could))

