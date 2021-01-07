From theory to practice - page 1635
)))
that was a tip on making a good and simple turkey
but I don't really use turkeys.
it's too basic and very easy to replicate.
so I will not
that's it, I'm done looking for a strategy
i got a lot of offers from investors, i don't know where they come from.
interesting amounts, for example here is a clipping from the message: Euro/USD/GBP 1,000,000.00 - Euro/USD/GBP 5,000,000,000.00
(where do people get such dough - I don't understand....)
I'm just finishing the risk manager.hedge fund of course, there is no other way
Take on a 5-yard investor, yes, a hedge fund no otherwise. But first get therapy.
Here we go again with the old songs about the main thing.
I'll have to lay out the grail to the Formula -
That's a shame...
I'm so sorry... 10 years is a long time...
but the only way out is to face the truth... if you're sober, it's not just investors you'll be seeing...
I've been fiddling with the software all day
until it's ready.
:)
I've been fiddling with the software all day
until it's ready.
Renat Akhtyamov
What do you think, is it formulaic?
Finally got the branch killed. It's been a real distraction.
so we did the best we could))