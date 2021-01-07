From theory to practice - page 1638

Martin Cheguevara:
I can tell you that on the eurusd from 0 to 6 volumes are always minimum, and from 6 to 23:59 they rise and fall.
I calculated that a long time ago.

So what of it...what does it have to do with where the price will go?

it means limits should be set at 11 pm MSC, and cancelled at 20 pm :-)

by the way, where do you get your volumes from?

 
multiplicator:
Oh, I'm afraid you can't do it by yourself.
Give us a forum, and we'll help you.

if I make any money.

I'll throw my first chip in here.

dabble

she's an hour, tops, and she's consistently in the black.

but of course, it's only a toy, which is where I started, in fact, 4 years ago.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

volumes are not dropping, unfortunately,

they're going down

95% of the time.

;)

So it's all over again with the doll and the formulae...
 
It's very simple. I'll write in here later.
But limiters won't help, volatility will fuck everything up for you.
 
in 4 years you could have already made some money)
 
Martin Cheguevara:
So it's all over again with the doll and the formulae...

No, it's not.

I told you it slipped my mind today.

I don't know how it works, but it works.

I don't think about it anymore.

but it's true, I've seen it done on the CME

♪ and it works every day ♪

Here, take a parsi.

   Mnth=TimeMonth(TimeCurrent());
   //PrevDy=TimeDay(TimeCurrent());
   //F,G,H,J,K,M,N,Q,U,V,X,Z  
   //if(Mnth==1)Mnth_TXT="G";
   //if(Mnth==2)Mnth_TXT="H";
   //if(Mnth==3)Mnth_TXT="J";
   //if(Mnth==4)Mnth_TXT="K";
   //if(Mnth==5)Mnth_TXT="M";
   //if(Mnth==6)Mnth_TXT="N";
   //if(Mnth==7)Mnth_TXT="Q";
   //if(Mnth==8)Mnth_TXT="U";
   //if(Mnth==9)Mnth_TXT="V";
   //if(Mnth==10)Mnth_TXT="X";
   //if(Mnth==11)Mnth_TXT="Z";
   //if(Mnth==12)Mnth_TXT="F";
   if(Mnth==1 || Mnth==2 || Mnth==3)Mnth_TXT="H";
   if(Mnth==4 || Mnth==5 || Mnth==6)Mnth_TXT="M";
   if(Mnth==7 || Mnth==8 || Mnth==9)Mnth_TXT="U";
   if(Mnth==10 || Mnth==11 || Mnth==12)Mnth_TXT="Z";
   Year_TXT=StringSubstr(DoubleToString(TimeYear(TimeCurrent()),0),3,1);
   Contract=Mnth_TXT+Year_TXT;
   File=Symbol()+"_save_CME_"+Contract+".txt";
   if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="AUDUSD")
   {
      SymbUrl="8092";
      Mirror=0;     
   }
   if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="GBPUSD")
   {
      SymbUrl="8098";
      Mirror=0;
   }     
   if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="USDCAD")
   {
      SymbUrl="8104";
      Mirror=1;
   }     
   if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="EURUSD")
   {
      SymbUrl="8116";
      Mirror=0;
   }
   if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="USDJPY")
   {
      SymbUrl="8122";
      Mirror=1;
   }     
   if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="NZDUSD")
   {
      SymbUrl="79";
      Mirror=0;
   }     
   if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="USDCHF")
   {
      SymbUrl="8110";
      Mirror=1;
   }
   //CmeUrl="https://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Quotes/Option/"+SymbUrl+"/G/"+Contract+"/ATM?";
   //CmeUrl="https://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Quotes/Option/"+SymbUrl+"/G/"+Contract+"/Active?";
   CmeUrl="https://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Quotes/Option/"+SymbUrl+"/G/"+Contract+"/ALL?";

 
Martin Cheguevara:
Trend because there was a flat, flat because there was a trend, simple as that.
And what you call price rattling is simply random rambling.
rattling is rattling and gsb is gsb)

what do you call a flush? a fluffy price.
 
multiplicator:
in 4 years you could have made some money)
I haven't invested more than 10 quid in four years.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

it means limits should be set at 11 pm MSC and cancelled at 20 pm :-)

by the way, where do you get your volumes from?

find one difference)

 
15 oct at a quick glance
1...163116321633163416351636163716381639164016411642164316441645...1981
