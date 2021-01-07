From theory to practice - page 1638
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I can tell you that on the eurusd from 0 to 6 volumes are always minimum, and from 6 to 23:59 they rise and fall.
it means limits should be set at 11 pm MSC, and cancelled at 20 pm :-)
by the way, where do you get your volumes from?
Oh, I'm afraid you can't do it by yourself.
Give us a forum, and we'll help you.
if I make any money.
I'll throw my first chip in here.
dabble
she's an hour, tops, and she's consistently in the black.but of course, it's only a toy, which is where I started, in fact, 4 years ago.
volumes are not dropping, unfortunately,
they're going down
95% of the time.
;)
it means limits should be set at 11 pm MSC and cancelled at 20 pm :-)
By the way, where do you get your volumes from?
if I make any money.
I'll throw my first chip in here.
to dabble in .
It'll be in the black in an hour, tops, consistently in the black.But of course, it's only a toy, which is where I started, in fact, 4 years ago.
So it's all over again with the doll and the formulae...
No, it's not.
I told you it slipped my mind today.
I don't know how it works, but it works.
I don't think about it anymore.
but it's true, I've seen it done on the CME
♪ and it works every day ♪
Here, take a parsi.
Mnth=TimeMonth(TimeCurrent());
//PrevDy=TimeDay(TimeCurrent());
//F,G,H,J,K,M,N,Q,U,V,X,Z
//if(Mnth==1)Mnth_TXT="G";
//if(Mnth==2)Mnth_TXT="H";
//if(Mnth==3)Mnth_TXT="J";
//if(Mnth==4)Mnth_TXT="K";
//if(Mnth==5)Mnth_TXT="M";
//if(Mnth==6)Mnth_TXT="N";
//if(Mnth==7)Mnth_TXT="Q";
//if(Mnth==8)Mnth_TXT="U";
//if(Mnth==9)Mnth_TXT="V";
//if(Mnth==10)Mnth_TXT="X";
//if(Mnth==11)Mnth_TXT="Z";
//if(Mnth==12)Mnth_TXT="F";
if(Mnth==1 || Mnth==2 || Mnth==3)Mnth_TXT="H";
if(Mnth==4 || Mnth==5 || Mnth==6)Mnth_TXT="M";
if(Mnth==7 || Mnth==8 || Mnth==9)Mnth_TXT="U";
if(Mnth==10 || Mnth==11 || Mnth==12)Mnth_TXT="Z";
Year_TXT=StringSubstr(DoubleToString(TimeYear(TimeCurrent()),0),3,1);
Contract=Mnth_TXT+Year_TXT;
File=Symbol()+"_save_CME_"+Contract+".txt";
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="AUDUSD")
{
SymbUrl="8092";
Mirror=0;
}
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="GBPUSD")
{
SymbUrl="8098";
Mirror=0;
}
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="USDCAD")
{
SymbUrl="8104";
Mirror=1;
}
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="EURUSD")
{
SymbUrl="8116";
Mirror=0;
}
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="USDJPY")
{
SymbUrl="8122";
Mirror=1;
}
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="NZDUSD")
{
SymbUrl="79";
Mirror=0;
}
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="USDCHF")
{
SymbUrl="8110";
Mirror=1;
}
//CmeUrl="https://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Quotes/Option/"+SymbUrl+"/G/"+Contract+"/ATM?";
//CmeUrl="https://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Quotes/Option/"+SymbUrl+"/G/"+Contract+"/Active?";
CmeUrl="https://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Quotes/Option/"+SymbUrl+"/G/"+Contract+"/ALL?";
Trend because there was a flat, flat because there was a trend, simple as that.
what do you call a flush? a fluffy price.
in 4 years you could have made some money)
it means limits should be set at 11 pm MSC and cancelled at 20 pm :-)
by the way, where do you get your volumes from?
find one difference)