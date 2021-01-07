From theory to practice - page 1643
hz, crypto is for maniacs. Profitability should not change in any way from the appearance of futures
Profitability depends on the efficiency of the instrument, the more participants the higher the efficiency. Inefficiencies disappear with time.
You should try the CME and you'll understand everything.
I've done it, I realised right away that it's impossible to make money.
I thought for a long time - how can I make money?
You'll get the idea from the CME.
you can't make money with bots because it's bullshit... you can make money with your hands...)
You can do it with bots because it's bullshit... you can do it with your hands )
you can use bots, or rather not without a bot as it should work quickly and accurately
I personally have a bot, and everything's fine.
You just need to get rid of the extra stuff that's already knocked up in your head
it frees up space, gives me some bright ideas.
Do you set limits, the same volume as in a mixer cup? so you still need to know where to close.
multiple of
I don't know where to close.
Total profit at the end of the day.
levels counted?
I don't put in strikes...
I'm saying formula K will pour on the protracted ones, poured?, "protection" is another thing...
day almost pondering as i observe.
yeah, used to tska was pouring in when i first started
then less and less.
Then she stopped pouring, started making money.
but now, her actions are beyond comprehension.
I mean, what needs to be done is basic - turn everything upside down, absolutely everything.
the fewer the conditions, the less you have to flip;)
there's no effort, it's all fun.
I mean, if I used to think - how do you do that???
and now - how does it do that???
;)
You think I understand why I get a picture like this:
and then, boom, I'm in the money.
and it's always like this - and there's only 50 lines of code.
The market should always form the logic of the system, because the logic should be consistent with the market, and its absence too, by the way ;).
I don't know how you analyse the price, but I always get a pullback in volatility after such a picture - a spurt upwards in our case.
The feeling is that in the right square the crowd "accumulates" and in the left square the real force is moving the market somewhere.
I calculated the future analysis statistics based on this movement and it turns out that the system is on average 85% right.
It's just interesting to know if it somehow interprets with your idea of CME levels.
I didn't use CME levels for a long time,
and I don't need them.
the main thing - the algorithm works, that is to squeeze the money yyyy
that's when you start writing a programme against iti.e. a program that doesn't give the money away