Martin Cheguevara:

find one difference)

there's no difference, in both cases it's post-factum.

what happens next can you draw, at least twenty-four hours?

I don't think so.

 
Above is the range for the day, below is a flat n times the range.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
The range at the top is for the day, and the flat at the bottom is n times less than the range.
Exactly. It doesn't matter which way the price goes.
It rolls back at night and moves much faster during the day than during the night.

That's why it makes sense to use trend strategies during the day. And at night the flat strategies if the trend ones didn't work.
But it works for usd eur gbp. I am not responsible for other quotes...
 
I don't have a penchant for making things up.
I know that if in 70 cases out of a hundred something happens in the last 10 years, then in the next 10 in 70 cases out of a hundred at least I will be right. Why would I want to draw something?
 
when did the 5-digit sign come up?

That's when another chip came in

I already have the software running and it's a joy to the eye ;)

However, 70 out of 100 is not comical, the risk has to be reduced with 30 mistakes

Errors should be 0, i.e. 100% of trades are in the +
 
Yeah, good luck.

You want a way to 100% profitable trades?

The risks are endless the profit is very small fixed).
And further why it works is pure statistics.
But you can make up anything you want ;)
 
not a word on the target

all past and not even close to each other

 
yeah... not even close.

and notice here in six months, not in some measly weeks.



Well basically the main thing to remember is that +sanitars+ in your flat is bad luck...

 
you already had a strategy with 30% profit per day and a drawdown of 0.
But somehow it got deflated on monitoring.

