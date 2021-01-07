From theory to practice - page 1639
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
find one difference)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bs2MkVYJjQc
find one difference)
there's no difference, in both cases it's post-factum.
what happens next can you draw, at least twenty-four hours?
I don't think so.
find one difference)
The range at the top is for the day, and the flat at the bottom is n times less than the range.
there's no difference, in both cases it's post-factum.
what happens next can you draw, at least twenty-four hours?
I don't think so.
I don't have a penchant for making things up.
when did the 5-digit sign come up?
That's when another chip came in
I already have the software running and it's a joy to the eye ;)
However, 70 out of 100 is not comical, the risk has to be reduced with 30 mistakesErrors should be 0, i.e. 100% of trades are in the +
When did the 5 mark appear?
At the same time another thing came up
and the software is already running and pleasing to the eye ;)
However, 70 out of 100 is not comilfo, the risk has to be mitigated by taking into account 30 mistakesErrors should be 0, i.e. 100% of trades are in the +
not a word on the target
all past and not even close to each other
not a word has been spoken
not even close
yeah... not even close.
and notice here in six months, not in some measly weeks.
Well basically the main thing to remember is that +sanitars+ in your flat is bad luck...
When did the 5 mark appear?
that's when another chip appeared
I already have the software up and running and it's a joy to watch ;)
However, 70 out of 100 is not comelfo, the risk has to be reduced with 30 errorsThere should be zero errors, i.e. 100% of the trades are in the +
you already had a strategy with 30% profit per day and a drawdown of 0.
But somehow it got deflated on monitoring.