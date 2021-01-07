From theory to practice - page 1633
I had to do the CME again.
what can I say ...
Finally, I finally got the hang of it and was able to estimate volumes directly from the chart
For 2 weeks I've been following the performance of the CME
it is the liquidity provider for handicaps, a singular and unique computator gathering data from all and distributing volumes in futures with different expiration dates, which in turn lead to a price movement
;)
unequivocally, it is the provider of liquidity for the fora, the one and only computator
derivatives have never been pacemakers
derivatives have never been pacesetters
What I see and what I study is what I say.
The funny thing is that without a chart there's almost no trading
Well everyone sees the same thing there and therefore trades almost identically...
the eyes are the main tool that makes volumes
i had a long time ago a boruta-type fic selecch made, with permutations
it's an improvement, but overall it's a gumshoe.
so give me a present.
I'm working on a lecture plan at the moment. In particular, it will be an overview of regression-based forecasting systems, etc. I was planning to say that data mixing is not necessary for regression, because it is the order in which the data are fed that matters in such a system. So... little spoiler :-)
you have a classifier, it seems
The approach of a real teacher, a teacher with a capital T!
The main thing is to make it blue, not red))))
Olga, what gift, Misha came on his own. If only a bow...))
We already have the Doll formula, don't we?