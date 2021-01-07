From theory to practice - page 1633

I had to do the CME again.

what can I say ...

Finally, I finally got the hang of it and was able to estimate volumes directly from the chart

For 2 weeks I've been following the performance of the CME

it is the liquidity provider for handicaps, a singular and unique computator gathering data from all and distributing volumes in futures with different expiration dates, which in turn lead to a price movement

;)

Renat Akhtyamov:

unequivocally, it is the provider of liquidity for the fora, the one and only computator

derivatives have never been pacemakers

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

derivatives have never been pacesetters

I don't care about the media information

What I see and what I study is what I say.

ok )))

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

ok )))

The funny thing is that without a chart there's almost no trading

Well everyone sees the same thing there and therefore trades almost identically...

the eyes are the main tool that makes volumes

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

i had a long time ago a boruta-type fic selecch made, with permutations

it's an improvement, but overall it's a gumshoe.

so give me a present.

I'm working on a lecture plan at the moment. In particular, it will be an overview of regression-based forecasting systems, etc., where I plan to state that data mixing is not required for regression, because it is the order in which the data is fed that matters. So... little spoiler :-)
you have a classifier, it seems

 
The approach of a real teacher, a teacher with a capital T!
The main thing is to make it blue, not red))))


 
Olga, what gift, Misha came on his own. If only a bow...))


 
We already have the Doll formula, don't we?

