From theory to practice - page 1622
so there's only one thing left to think about...
no way.
personally, I've killed four years.
the return of the secret formula series
Personally, it took me four years
:DDD....
not much debate yet, not much
let's wait...
so there's only one thing left to think about...
Asc, bid, ohelk, lag - which of these should be taken for further... ?
Tell us already)))
PRP_LINE is the probability that the price will not break the previous low of a candle having broken the previous high and vice versa.
And it is everywhere on all TFs and instruments above 70% at least for the last 10 years.
Frankly speaking, I do not know how to use this pattern yet.
But I have calculated it and checked the algorithm 10 times for all possible logical and mathematical errors.
This probability is possible because, of course, in the calculations I haven't considered those bars that haven't broken through the minimum or maximum of the previous candle at all. It makes no sense because the signal is exactly the break of the maximum or minimum, i.e. what we can really see at the current moment and based on what we can make a decision.
Maybe you or someone else will have ideas about the application of this pattern ... or even the fact of possibility or impossibility of its application, which is equally important.
why are you crucifying yourself in front of a troll nonce? ))
my messages are for everyone, including him)I'm not proving anything to anyone, and I've never tried, I'm just giving facts)
yes, but thoughts will never arise where the wind walks
I don't read commercials, it interferes with my thinking.
but the doll has a genius algorithm, no matter what they say.he's got nowhere else to go or he'll lose
looking at the picture reminds me of what you said.