From theory to practice - page 1625

New comment
 

In short, it makes sense to look for something in forex if

а)

1. you have found a broker you can trust with a couple of millions

2. you make more than 100% a year with a maximum drawdown of not more than 15-20% with 10 years of tests and spreads are two to three times higher than the maximum ona real account well take an average of about 50 points on the five-digit

б)

1.you do 100% a week ... here the drawdown is out of the question))

2.You have found a broker who by his own stupidity will withdraw your money)

point a)1 and b)1 are incompatible...and if you try this, you will inevitably lose everything you have.
 
Vizard_:

They come in, the goods are sold and they buy at 10. What do we do? Do we buy or sell?

parity, that's not going to happen.

Vizard_:

How do we decide? If both - where do we start and why?

above

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

parity, that's not going to happen

How do I know what is being sold or bought one number 10 at a time?

 
Martin Cheguevara:

PRP_LINE is the probability that the price will not break the previous low of a candle having broken the previous high and vice versa.

And it is everywhere on all TFs and instruments above 70% at least for the last 10 years.

If executed 1 otherwise 0. Then slip in a cumulative amount, on n1 for example, per diem...

 
Vizard_:

How do you know what is being sold or bought now by one number 10?

I lied above, it's possible.

The puppet will only draw one high-flying figure.

there are only 3 of them.

think about it yourself.

this is taboo and will clarify how to make the formula

one is like this (centre):


the second one (centre):

The third is the answer to your question.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I lied above, it's possible

the puppet draws only one aerobatics figure.

there are only 3 of them.

think about it yourself.

this is taboo and will clarify how to make the formula

one is like this (centre):


the second one (centre):

the third is the answer to your question

OK, I see, copied from Ilyusha the Woodcutter))))

 
Vizard_:

OK, I see, copied from Ilyusha the Woodcutter)))

So be it.

I feel better.

but above I only showed external signs that TC doesn't need

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

So be it.

I feel safer.

;)

Come on, let's have a third piece of light...

 
Vizard_:

If 1 is fulfilled otherwise 0. Then succumb to the cumulative sum, on n1 for example, daily...

is a multiplication of probabilities, i.e. the occurrence of an actually joint event.

p = 0.8*0.8... lim[A(0...1)](P(p)) -> 0

is useless.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

But above I only showed external signs, which TC doesn't need

;)

It's not that simple.

1...161816191620162116221623162416251626162716281629163016311632...1981
New comment