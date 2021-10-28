Troubleshooting: EA stops working when I add a time condition to the code.
Since you were previously rude to me, I will not respond. Live in ignorance.
William Roeder #:
Since you were previously rude to me, I will not respond. Live in ignorance.
Since you were previously rude to me, I will not respond. Live in ignorance.
I just gave you back your rude energy, and now you're crying, live a man child.
William Roeder #:Whats funny is I read the forums long before I started asking questions, and noticed you were frequently rude with new people. So I had that in mind when I posted my first post to make sure I added everything I could to just get a straight answer if you did reply, and you were rude anyway. So it doesn’t matter, you just get a kick out of throwing your knowledge around knowing you know more than other people -but that’s temporary, and there are people who know more than you believe it or not. Nobody is perfect, not even you.
Since you were previously rude to me, I will not respond. Live in ignorance.
Since you were previously rude to me, I will not respond. Live in ignorance.
To anyone who might run into a similar issue in the future, using 1min candles to call higher time frame OHLC levels causes some type of conversion issue. I ran the backtester on the 1min chart and the EA opened trades like normal. So I either can just leave my charts on the 1min timeframe or figure out how to properly convert 1min charts into higher time frames. I’m going with the former for now.
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Hello
I've successfully programmed my first backtest profitable EA and naturally I want to tweak it to ensure it's max profitability.
The strategy is a simple sell on the break of last weeks high if last week was bullish, and buy at the break of last weeks low if last week was bearish strategy.
The more intricate part of the strategy is the use of 4hr candles. If we are bearish in the new week, on the day that last weeks high was broken, I'm looking for a bearish engulfing pattern.
The time condition would be that the High Of The Day occurs before the current candle breaks the open of the previous bullish candle.
When I add the time condition the EA takes no trades, which I know can't be true from manually trading this strategy.
Can anyone tell me what I'm doing wrong or how to properly code the time condition to make it not confuse the algorithm? I've posted the code used to call the time condition, and one section of the code showing how the time condition code is used. Thank you.
time condition calculated
time condition in use
here's a screenshot of the EA in the backtester while running as you can see it takes no trades and prints no failed trade error messages.