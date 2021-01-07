From theory to practice - page 1545
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is for clarity's sake.
By the way, when you had the signal open, I followed it closely
because I was interested in its loss-covering algorithm.
I don't hide it, I repeated it and I tested it.
It's not bad, but the risk is negligible or else it's out.
but it's going to fall anyway.
think about it, don't take the maximum profit...
i don't know what magic you used to test 100% profitable trades out of 1000)
but i can't get above 95% ...)
i almost left the thickest tails behind)
i have any more tests with 100% profitable trades can you throw?)
At least I try to.
Gorchakov has a good video on horizontal flats.
I don't know what magic you used to test a 1000 trades 100% profitable)
but i can't get above 95%...)
i almost left the thickest tails)
i have any more tests with 100% profitable trades can you throw?)
My dear Che, show me something from the market, not from the tester.
The market and the tester are not compatible. In the tester it is much easier to show a beautiful chart.
.
is for the sake of understanding.
.
is for the sake of understanding.
Does it help you much to trade profitably? I doubt it.
Does it help you much to trade profitably? I doubt it.
You don't even know how stupid you are being.
If you think being literate doesn't help you trade profitably, then you can and should be illiterate. (that's what you demonstrate)
you don't even realise how stupid you are being.
You think that if literacy does not help you to trade profitably, then you can and should be illiterate. (that's what you demonstrate)
I see 95% of the forum is queuing for certificates, not to make money)).
Does one interfere with the other?
make money, who's stopping you?
If you don't want to learn something new for yourself, no one is forcing you to, don't know.
What about the conversions?
I'm getting a weird one, with some of the values scattered around.