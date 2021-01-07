From theory to practice - page 1540
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Ears!
The left ear is bigger.
Trending down?
The left ear is bigger.
Trending downwards?
Because no one understands my level anymore.
Does that bother you?
Does it bother you?
It didn't bother Einstein, it didn't bother Perelman either).
By the way, when you had the signal open, I followed it closely
because I was interested in its loss-covering algorithm.
I'll tell you, I repeated it and I tested it.
It's not bad, but the risk is negligible or else it's out.
but it's going to fall anyway.
think about it, don't take the maximum profit...
if you take the tests you can see:
even though 95% of profitable trades still 4 times my robot hits very strong 5-10 thousand point market movements
So, it looks like once or twice a year even in the best case you will get inevitably into the very "B" and no formula will help you.
I've set the robot to catch the strongest movements. that's why it has such a small profit in the test.
There's still some weaknesses.
You can come up with whatever formulas you like, but you won't be able to completely eliminate force majeure.
If you take the tests, you can see that in my case:
even despite 95% of profitable trades my robot still 4 times hits very strong 5-10 thousand-point market movements
So, it looks like once or twice a year even in the best case you will get inevitably into the very "B" and no formula will help you.
I set the robot to catch the strongest movements. that's why it has such a small profit in the test.
There's still some weaknesses.
You can come up with whatever formulas you like, but you won't be able to completely eliminate force majeure.
Is this a fit on the story? Is there a forward?
There is no forward, there is a martin)))
There is no forward, there is martin)))
There is market analysis - very effective and error-free catching of "thick tails" of the probability distribution - actually non-random market movements.
(blue - sell, red - buy)
and then comes the martin grid and all the rest.
The only thing I have to say is that I don't understand how you can get a stable profit with stop-losses.
I do not understand how you can get a consistent profit from a stop loss.
If you think otherwise - lay out working methods I'll be very happy to learn something new)
I was practically joking) But in every joke... Practically martin = short forward)) But there are variations.
On the pips screens of course. I'm trying to take big moves. I may use averaging, but i seldom have more than 2 positions and lot is fixed. I try it too. I have nothing much to post. I've been using this strategy for more than half a year already.
I've got a really strong trend on gold, but thank god it's over))). I closed it already, thank god. I could break even, but I don't think I would wait so long. I have got a small minus, but sometimes it is a plus)))
In general I was joking, everyone understands)))
I'm going to look into it someday.
It's very interesting.
Will the Formula Tales series be cancelled? Fans are going to be upset.