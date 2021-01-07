From theory to practice - page 1548
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there are people who actually make money trading in a channel (as a consequence of numerically solving the stochastic dynamics equation)
To make money in a channel, it is enough to put a bollinger on the channel, without any equations.
Another thing is to know when the channel is present and when it is absent. But here too, the equations are of no use.
The price is moved by people (market participants), not the equations. And they move it according to completely different criteria, because none of the traders are familiar with your equations, and do not know that they have to comply with them.
It is interesting to follow you.
Here's a simple example of tracking tails on a real chart in the window under study.
Sasha's mistake is that he analyzes the window rather than the entire chart.
As a result, he constantly has such collisions.
A tail is caught, but it's a tail from another animal. The white oval is the tail of a hamster.
GBPJPY H4.
The least coherent explanation of all.
Figuratively I understand that we should buy fat tails and sell the thin ones to Alexander ))
But Alexander would not understand it anyway.
When I needed market research, I quit my job, sat down at my desk and spent five years on it. Even though I had "no time".
So that's what your erudition isall about.))
Oh my gosh! And C has already started, he read the introduction in the textbook and gave up, and Python has started, he read the introduction in the textbook and gave up, and the MO has 100500 titles, to no avail, now he needs Er in his collection of failures, when is it going to end???
God please bankrupt Maksim Dmitrievsky's guardians so he can face the REAL WORLD, LIFE and understand who he is in reality and not in his wet dreams, understand through shame and agony, it is the only way to understand reality and his place in it.
I should give you some money to go fuck yourself. )))
You want your shoes shined for a grand?
You have it written down that you're an analyst at a bank... I do not believe that they employ poor people like you in Germany, so you live on welfare and you envy everybody.
Dear Che, show me something from the market, not from a tester.
The market and the tester are not compatible. It's much easier to show a nice chart in the tester.
I've shown it before. It worked for six months, then my server died. I'm too lazy to set up a virtual machine.
But I will start a new one very soon ;)
I don't really like tests either, but that's the only way I can show something working...unfortunately.
well.... does it calculate turbulent flows or do you have to use correction factors? and then check them experimentally
what about the process of complex crystal formation?
What about a trivial card game?
There are statistical and probabilistic methods, but they only work if the model is correctly estimated, but if the model has been pulled by the ear... like your pictures from electrical engineering textbooks, with authoritative authors to make it convincing.
So just to think, did Kolmogorov do any market analysis? And specifically Forex? ... Well, yes, Kolmogorov was the first name that came to mind.
If not, your question (request) looks at least too rude.) - I paid my attention to your post, for those who don't do it themselves have recently started to say that it's easy to write a nice chart for a tester, it's easy to make careless allegations only through the lip )))).
Don't bother them, Igor, let them finish their measurements))))
it's their own business)))
with a bottle of beer and to the song "get up country huge")))
Of course, I was hurt by some obvious old manBlackTomcat's statement here. The market does not work with any mathematics, all the branches like this one or about MoD should be closed and everyone should go to the factory to work hard. Or die in a rubbish pit. C'est la vie.
I'll demonstrate again on the EURUSD:
If you look closely (crossing the lower BUY, the upper SELL, exiting the trade on a return to the average), 75-80% of the trades are in profit.
But! Literally 1 (one!), highlighted in red, can crush the deposit.
And it is on the euro. On the pound sometimes there are even worse ones, and I have to deal with them...
So, traders, instead of muttering likeBlackTomcat or wailing like Max (not the one who Dimitrievsky), or picking their nose like Alyosha Nikolaev, would better direct their efforts to recognize such crashing situations at the initial stage. I am sure there is a solution to this problem.
Should I be given a cash prize for solving it?
Of course, I was hurt by some obvious old manBlackTomcat's statement here. The market does not work with any mathematics, all the branches like this one or about MoD should be closed and everyone should go to the factory to work hard. Or die in a rubbish pit. C'est la vie.
I'll demonstrate again on the EURUSD:
If you look closely (crossing the lower BUY, the upper SELL, exiting the trade on a return to the average), 75-80% of the trades are in profit.
But! Literally 1 (one!), highlighted in red, can crush the deposit.
And it is on the euro. On the pound sometimes there are even worse ones, and I have to deal with them...
So, traders, instead of muttering likeBlackTomcat or wailing like Max (not the one who Dimitrievsky), or picking their noses like Alyosha Nikolayev, would better direct their efforts to recognize such crashing situations at the initial stage. I am sure there is a solution to this problem.
Should I get a cash prize for solving it?
Judging by the way I set up my algorithm, you simply need to widen the corridor by simply adding 100-200 pips to the boundaries. it will serve as a natural barrier.
But then you'll lose a lot of trades. You'll have to choose. Again, all because you're converting the price.
So traders, instead of muttering likeBlackTomcat or wailing like Max (not the Dmitrievsky one) or picking their noses like Alyosha Nikolaev, would rather focus their efforts on recognising such collapsing situations at the outset. I am sure there is a solution to this problem.
Should I be given a cash prize for solving it?
For example, we analyze price increments and make predictions. For the analysis system the increments of N points are always the same, but in fact it's not true, because the same increment can occur because of different causality (I think so) .
We always need to know "this" happened because "that" happened and maybe also analyse it somehow.
And in general when analysing a currency pair you need to know about each currency separately, because for example last week eurusd went up, not because eur was stronger than dollar, but vice versa.
Of course, I was hurt by some obvious old manBlackTomcat's statement here. The market does not work with any mathematics, all the branches like this one or about MoD should be closed and everyone should go to the factory to work hard. Or die in a rubbish pit. C'est la vie.
I'll demonstrate again on the EURUSD:
If you look closely (crossing the lower BUY, the upper SELL, exiting the trade on a return to the average), 75-80% of the trades are in profit.
But! Literally 1 (one!), highlighted in red, can crush the deposit.
And it is on the euro. On the pound sometimes there are even worse ones, and I have to deal with them...
So, traders, instead of muttering likeBlackTomcat or wailing like Max (not the one who Dimitrievsky), or picking their nose like Alyosha Nikolaev, would better direct their efforts to recognize such crashing situations at the initial stage. I am sure there is a solution to this problem.
Should I be given a cash prize for solving it?
Above average sell, below average fix profit (on okodems without premium) - 100% profitable trades.