From theory to practice - page 1538
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You are the kindest, greatest and fairest of teachers!
Thank you for being YOU!)))
I say clown, it's time for a cure.
I said clown, it's time for treatment.
XDDDDZaTXDDDD
I said clown, it's time for treatment.
Some sectarians.
Aleksander_K prays to him and puts an icon with him in front of his MT)))
(What did the visard (if he is a magician, he should be a wizard)))
oooo very interesting))))
it's really quite a madhouse)))
But to be fair, it's a very funny and responsive madhouse XDD
Some kind of sectarians.
Von Aleksander_K prays to him and puts an icon with him in front of the computer with a terminal MT))
(What has the visard (if he is a magician, he should be a wizard)))
very interesting)))
i do not know, he has not written anything useful for a long time.
What progress has he made in MO? Has he progressed or given up?
I've been on holiday, so I'm thinking about what I'd like to do in the autumn. But the magician doesn't write anything, and he has 80+ years' experience in MO. (Rosenblatt's perseptron was probably invented by him) He says the outcome is obvious...
Says the outcome is obvious...
the outcome as in Exodus, which is in the book of Exodus?)
Exodus in the sense of Exodus, which is in the book of Exodus?)
But before that there will be many false teachers :))