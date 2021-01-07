From theory to practice - page 1538

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Say something about a time line like this.
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Vizard_:

You are the kindest, greatest and fairest of teachers!
Thank you for being YOU!)))

I say clown, it's time for a cure.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I said clown, it's time for treatment.

XDDDDZaTXDDDD

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I said clown, it's time for treatment.

Some sectarians.

Aleksander_K prays to him and puts an icon with him in front of his MT)))

(What did the visard (if he is a magician, he should be a wizard)))

oooo very interesting))))

 

it's really quite a madhouse)))

But to be fair, it's a very funny and responsive madhouse XDD


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Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

Some kind of sectarians.

Von Aleksander_K prays to him and puts an icon with him in front of the computer with a terminal MT))

(What has the visard (if he is a magician, he should be a wizard)))

very interesting)))

i do not know, he has not written anything useful for a long time.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

What progress has been made in the MoD? Have you progressed or have you given up?
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Uladzimir Izerski:
What progress has he made in MO? Has he progressed or given up?

I've been on holiday, so I'm thinking about what I'd like to do in the autumn. But the magician doesn't write anything, and he has 80+ years' experience in MO. (Rosenblatt's perseptron was probably invented by him) He says the outcome is obvious...

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Says the outcome is obvious...

the outcome as in Exodus, which is in the book of Exodus?)

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Aleksey Nikolayev:

Exodus in the sense of Exodus, which is in the book of Exodus?)

But before that there will be many false teachers :))

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