From theory to practice - page 1544
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Then, it turns out, the MO branch can be closed for good? After all, the neural network works exclusively and only with stationary rows. Isn't it so?
It is inhuman :)))
not at all
And your participation in the discussions only brings laughter to the whole village)
Here's something else about Lambert.
It is interesting to follow you.
Here's a simple example of tracking tails on a real chart in the window under study.
Sasha's mistake is that he analyzes the window rather than the entire chart.
As a result, he constantly has such collisions.
A tail is caught, but it's a tail from another animal. The white oval is the tail of a hamster.
GBPJPY H4.
Sasha's mistake is to analyse the window rather than the whole timetable.
From the beginning of the day the currencies were founded?
Most likely, you take a reference point on the chart and use it to make calculations, and after this point has been worked out, then another, and so on.
Since the beginning of the day the currencies were founded?
Most likely you take a reference point on the chart and use it as a reference point for calculations, and after this point is worked out, then the other one, etc.
Of course my friend. We have to investigate the period in which we are working.
Each TF has its own boundaries.
Don't think I'm drawing drawings for you, my contribution is just a white oval for you))
Eckhardt on oscillators: "It seems to me that these indicators are almost worthless... Expectations of profit from their use are close to zero. What they create during market consolidation is lost during trends".
so in case it comes in handy, a study of 16,000 significant trends and RSI and Stochastic readings at trend initiation over the last 10 years.
I think comments are unnecessary.
I'll put the R in the evening and see what I can do... :( I'll post it here :)
Oh my gosh! He's got E-rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr! He's got C and he's started, read the intro in the textbook and gave up, Python has started, read the intro in the textbook and gave up, and MO is 100500 titles too, so now he needs E in his collection of failures, when will it end?
God please bankrupt Maksim Dmitrievsky's guardians so that he will face the REAL WORLD, LIFE and understand who he is in reality and not in his wet dreams, through shame and anguish understand, only this way you can understand reality and your place in it.