From theory to practice - page 1549
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Of course, I was hurt by some obvious old manBlackTomcat's statement here. The market does not work with any mathematics, all the branches like this one or about MoD should be closed and everyone should go to the factory to work hard. Well, or die in a rubbish pit. Like, c'est la vie.
:))) Still, it's a fun topic. Not to the point of tears, of course, but fun, thank you. :)) Think about the stand-up. :)
When I needed market research, I quit my job, sat down at my desk and spent five years on it. Even though there was 'no time'.
You want me to give you some money so you can fuck off? )))
You'll shine your shoes for a grand?
You say you're an analyst at a bank... I can't believe they employ poor people like you in Germany, so you live on welfare and are jealous of everyone
I used to be an analyst at a bank, it's true, and now I've been on the dole for five years, although I sometimes have part-time jobs.
I don't envy anybody but you, I may envy Soros or Buffett, but why should I envy you?
Do you envy that?
I used to be an analyst at a bank, it's true, and now I've been on welfare for five years now, although I do have part-time jobs.
I do not envy you, I may envy Soros or Buffett, but why should I envy you?
i see, he has nothing better to do :D
go on then, but be more originalZ.I. Everyone here has these, this one is still very good by comparison. The goal was to draw the balance chart to draw a bell n.r., and the AI did a great job with that.
The goal was to draw the balance chart to draw a bell n.r., and the AI did a great job with that.
i've never seen such an original excuse before ))))
i've never seen such an original excuse before ))))
Maybe he'll buy something from me, he's got to keep up the goodwill.
Z.I. Everyone here has these, this one is still very good by comparison. The goal was to draw the balance graph to draw the bell n.r., and the AI did a great job with that.
Genius.
A new trading week is upon us.
I wonder what sufferers like Max (who is philips) will say when there is the slightest setback, who will wring their hands and weep overnight, if they show excellent results? Huh? Huh? A little more clearly, please.
Good luck, everyone!
A new trading week is upon us.
I wonder what sufferers like Max (who is philips) will say when there is the slightest setback, who will wring their hands and weep overnight, if they show excellent results? Huh? Huh? A little more clearly, please.
Good luck, everyone!
The funny thing is that in tests I have crazy profits, great deals. So, once or twice a month there are some powerful trends that crush my TS, who doesn't? But, all in all - good.
As soon as I go real, I get this trend... It's a hell of a thing...
Jesus, am I dumb as a doorknob or what?! Help me! Amen.