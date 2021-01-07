From theory to practice - page 1552
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Nikolaev has remarkable self-control, I do not know how he manages to remain unbanned. Probably trained on failing students.
Don't worry about him - he can take care of himself.
I just wondered where they teach this sort of thing. Not in the physics department, that's for sure.
Aliosha, what kind of education are you? Sometimes you say such things... Do they teach such things at MSU at the Faculty of Mechanics?
Yeah, Shura, just laugh-mat. They can't teach you to read books anywhere else.
Nikolaev's stamina is amazing, I can't understand how he still manages not to get banned. Probably trained on failing students.
Shurik is an amusing freak and for some reason does not arouse anger. I don't think he is that rude in real life.
Shurik is an amusing freak and for some reason does not arouse anger. I don't think he's that rude in real life.
:))) You're right. There's no room for grudges. The grail must be found. We'll have to be angry when we split the cash later.
I don't even know, I'll have to delve into the theorem, but at a glance I don't think it's the same.
About the second option, closer to the body ))), in fact we do not always have perfect stationarity, so possible growth of dispersion should probably be taken into account.
A fairly standard approach is to break prices into chunks. A horizontal flat is a stationary process and a trend is a biased SB (a process with stationary increments). I posted Gorchakov's video above about this topic. In fact, many people use this approach - just without the mathematical formulation.
Shurik is an amusing freak and for some reason does not arouse anger. I don't think he is that rude in real life.
A fairly standard approach is to break prices into chunks. A horizontal flat is a stationary process and a trend is a biased SB (a process with stationary increments). I posted Gorchakov's video above about this topic. In fact, many people use this approach - just without the mathematical formulation.
No. I remember very well, he was working quietly, working, occasionally taking part in the discussions in this thread, and suddenly, one day, he literally shouted here very strongly. Something like: "You are all pygmies here! I've been searching for the Grail for 10 years and I've finally partaken of it!!! Now you suffer!!!" After that, he was blown away... That's what happened and that's the plain truth. I could swear it on the Bible.
I was just saying that for the sake of wordplay."Demco must be testing his creationson demo ."
Yes, it really is simple. All that remains is to understand when one process ends and another begins.
Unfortunately, the simplicity of the formulation of the problem does not mean the simplicity of the solution)