From theory to practice - page 1539
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But before that, there will be many false teachers :))
Who, before they go anywhere, will take a long time to get their head around something)
I've been on holiday, so I'm thinking about what I'd like to do in the autumn. But the magician doesn't write anything, and he has 80+ years' experience in MO. (Rosenblatt's perseptron was probably invented by him) He says the outcome is obvious...
It is unreasonable in a forum where programmers predominantly hang out to deny automated trading and call for manual trading. Where does the art of the programmer fit in then). If there is nothing better than a brain, then why can't this brain come up with an automatic profitable TS? )))
I'm going to look into it someday.
It's very interesting.
GAUSS,LambertW
all the more so because it's close to the topic of the thread
the actors are different
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/316065/page7#comment_12219249
I see a similar result.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
The Grail in Forex
Maxim Romanov, 2019.09.05 16:23
but... we have an issue... it creates... Although, see for yourself, can't you build a grail on that? Click on the picture, there will be an animation)
it's really quite a madhouse)))
but to be fair it's a very funny and responsive madhouse XDD
by the way, when your signal was open, i was watching it closely
because I was interested in the loss-covering algorithm
I'll tell you what, I repeated it and tested it.
It's not bad, but the risk is negligible or else it's out.
but it's going to fall anyway.
think about it, don't take the maximum profit...
and I'll get to it sometime.
not
That's what I wanted to write about...
Yeah, made a mistake this week, lost about $20 out of $150.
Is that unpleasant? Yeah. Deadly? No.
Still, I think the Grail is real.
I'm sitting here testing it out right now.
Here's GBPAUD for August 2019.
Almost all trades are in the +, one is slightly in the negative.
"Then why did you lose in the smoke this week?!!!" - the lazybones are going to scream.
I dunno... I don't know.... Disgraced as a puppy, of course...
But the suffering mustn't put their skinny little arms down. What's the big deal, Uncle Sasha, you lost 20 bucks. Don't worry, we'll make up for it.
That's right, don't lose heart, but lose belly). The main thing is to earn more than to lose. And it's better not to use the majors.
That's right, don't fall down in spirit, but fall belly up). The main thing is to earn more than you lose. And it's better not to use the majors.
That's what I'm saying.
chif would fit this strategy, but there's a channel of over 1000 pips.
If you succeed, let me know and I'll tell you the algorithm that will make money from the converted data. You owe me a ready-made TS.
Tell me,
I can even do the opposite, make a TS, and then convert the data by bruteforcing,
you don't even have to tell me. You tell yourself.
I can not understand why so many people are drawing bells, let's say we are in the middle of the bell, or on the edge - what next?
I think we should analyze not the history of increments, but the aftermath.
Ears!